NFL insider pours cold water on Aaron Rodgers' return in 2025 despite Jets QB's comments

Aaron Rodgers highlighted his intention to return to the Jets for the 2025 season, but according to the latest reports, that decision might be out of his hands. The quarterback has had a historically poor season compared to the high standards he set in Green Bay when he won four MVP awards with the Packers.

He has not had a single 300-yard match this year. He has 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions, with multiple games where he either has not thrown a single touchdown or been picked more than once. He has 2,258 yards for the year at a completion rate of 62.4 percent and a passer rating of 86.8.

Such stats do not scream a franchise quarterback as the Jets wanted to make him when they brought him to New York in 2023. After missing the entirety of last season with an Achilles injury, he has struggled to pick his form up this year. He was supposed to be the figurehead of a team that was competing for the Super Bowl. Instead, they are 3-7 and they are expected to miss out on the playoffs.

Therefore, the organization does not have an on-field incentive right now to bring back Aaron Rodgers. And Diana Russini of The Athletic reported that the issue is further complicated with owner Woody Johnson in line to be given an ambassadorial position under the new Donald Trump administration in 2025.

Christopher Johnson, his brother and vice-chairman, is expected to take over from Woody Johnson in his absence knowing that they do not owe any guaranteed money to the quarterback next season if they choose not to bring him back. In addition to that, their current position will give them a high draft position to select a rookie quarterback, if they want. Therefore, Aaron Rodgers might not get to extend his career, even if he wants to, as he does not have control over these decisions.

Aaron Rodgers expresses wish to return in 2025

Aaron Rodgers was supposed to carry on for a few more years and make the Jets a perennial post-season contender when he moved to New York. However, things have not worked out as well and he was asked if he plans to return in 2025. That the question was even considered shows how far his standing has fallen. However, he replied that he is looking forward to continuing his career, commenting,

“I think so, yeah.”

Whether the Jets choose to honor his request might depend on how he plays in the remaining games this year.

