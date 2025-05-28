NFL insider predicts "realistic return" for Jalen Ramsey amid Dolphins CB's trade rumors

The LA Rams are the favorites to win the NFC West next season, per NFL insider Albert Breer. Breer - who posted the latest edition of "NFL Mailbag" on Wednesday - also predicted a "realistic return" for former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Breer stated that the return for Jalen Ramsey will ultimately depend on the money he'll be able to make. The 30-year-old is still a great player, and the insider believes that he can transition from being a cornerback to a safety as he ages.

He estimated Jalens' worth to be around $12 to $15 million for this year and $30.1 million over the next couple of seasons. If that is the case, the defensive star will be worth a day 2 draft pick.

"Maybe he’s worth $12 million or $15 million per year rather than $21 million per year..," Breer said via SI. "But if you can knock the number down a bit, and Miami eats, say, another $10 million, then you’re at $10.1 million for this year, and $30.1 million over the next two, with the potential to renegotiate the later years... In that scenario, he might be worth a Day 2 pick."

He added:

"Those are just ballpark ideas from me... I do think it illustrates how the return for Ramsey will be depend on the money he’s set to make."

Breer noted that the Rams have been able to pull off an impressive feat this offseason by turning an aging squad into a young and hungry team. Players like Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp are gone, and the team will rely on Kim Kinchens, Kyren Williams, Byron Young, Puka Nacua, Jared Verse and Kam Kinchens.

Jalen Ramsey sent a cryptic message amid trade speculation

It seems like Jalen Ramsey has made up his mind about his next move. Before the 2025 NFL draft, rumors circulated that the Miami Dolphins were looking to trade for Ramsey.

In light of those rumors, the 30-year-old star CB took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a one-word tweet, writing:

"5..."

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While some believe that this simple message could mean the number of days before his cap hit drops for Miami to trade him, the No. 5 is also the number he currently wears. He carried over the jersey number from the Rams, so there is a possibility that Ramsey is teasing his return to LA.

