NFL insider provides huge update about Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo came into the NFL in 2014 as a second-round selection by the New England Patriots. After spending nearly three seasons backing up Tom Brady, he was traded to the San Francisco 49ers. He breathed new life into the team that had gone 1-10 up to that point. He led them to five wins to finish the season.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero I asked #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, about Garoppolo’s shoulder, the status of trade talks and a radio host’s recent comments that the #Bucs had reached out about acquiring Jimmy G as the heir apparent (again) to Tom Brady. Yee’s response: I asked #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, about Garoppolo’s shoulder, the status of trade talks and a radio host’s recent comments that the #Bucs had reached out about acquiring Jimmy G as the heir apparent (again) to Tom Brady. Yee’s response: https://t.co/kINdUZR9qK

Garoppolo has struggled to stay healthy since he’s been with the 49ers. He also led the team to the playoffs twice, and has a 4-2 record in the post-season. With the addition of Trey Lance to the team, a trade was expected this offseason. NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted the latest on the quarterback’s potential move.

"I asked #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, about Garoppolo’s shoulder, the status of trade talks and a radio host’s recent comments that the #Bucs had reached out about acquiring Jimmy G as the heir apparent (again) to Tom Brady.

"Team execs are just starting to come back from vacation. Most training camps open in two weeks, and the expectation within the league continues to be that Garoppolo is traded — somewhere — by the end of the month."

Pelissero also posted a quote from Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee.

"He's progressing well and on schedule. We're optimistic about the upcoming season. Over the weekend, a report came out that asserted that I had spoken to a media member about his future, but the report was false."

Garoppolo did have shoulder surgery just after the 49ers were knocked out of the playoffs. It’s been reported by team officials that a physical to determine the extent of his recovery would have to be done before trade offers could be seriously considered.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Team execs are just starting to come back from vacation. Most training camps open in two weeks, and the expectation within the league continues to be that Garoppolo is traded — somewhere — by the end of the month. Team execs are just starting to come back from vacation. Most training camps open in two weeks, and the expectation within the league continues to be that Garoppolo is traded — somewhere — by the end of the month.

Rumors have Garoppolo possibly being traded to the Buccaneers to take over for Brady when he retires

Thus far, rumors have Garoppolo finding a new home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to, once again, take the reins from Brady in case of injury or a retirement that sticks.

Other gossip suggests the Seattle Seahawks would be interested in bringing him on as an alternative to Drew Lock and Geno Smith.

There’s still a possibility Garoppolo could start the season on the 49ers roster as reports have him unable to play again until well after the season starts. The 49ers, however, have made it clear they’re giving the starting job to Trey Lance going into the 2022 season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far