"Crazier things can happen" - NFL insider provides his take on Deshaun Watson meeting Browns and Falcons

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is doing the rounds with several NFL teams. With his desire to be traded away from Houston, several organizations are reportedly interested in his services, including the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who returned to the Pat McAfee Show, gave his take on the current situation. He stated that the Browns are meeting with Watson today. He also added that New Orleans would be a good fit for the 26-year-old.

Rapoport stated:

"I don't know what the Browns offer is, but they are expected to meet with him today. The Falcons I, I would say is tentatively slated for tomorrow. It has not been put in ink or pen but that is the hope and plan. As we've seen in the Randy Gregory situation, crazier things can happen. It feels like to me the Saints are in a pretty good place. They have a good team. New Orleans is an awesome city.

"Every Super Bowl should be in New Orleans. It'd be great. That's not about Deshaun Watson it's just me. But he's gonna weigh everything. He's going to look at his different options. And then it's the end of the day he's going to say to Nick Caserio who you know is basically kind of working with him now like, 'this is where I want this is where I weigh my no trade clause. Let's go make a deal.'"

Where could Watson end up?

Several teams are thought to be interested. The Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints are all in need of a new quarterback. It is interesting that the Browns are meeting with Watson today as the future of Baker Mayfield remains uncertain.

Adding a player of Watson's caliber would certainly enhance the aforementioned franchises. His arm talent, ability to escape the pocket and running prowess will make him a tough proposition for opposing defenses.

He has a no-trade clause in his contract with Houston, which essentially means he can choose where he wants to be moved. Also to be considered is the compensation that will entice the Texans to part ways with the 26-year-old.

It is thought that at least two first-round picks and a host of other draft selections, along with a player, could get a deal done.

Where he will end up going remains to be seen, but it continues to be one of the most talked about trades as the NFL enters its free agency period.

