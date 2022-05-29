NFL insider provides update on Colin Kaepernick's rumored deal with Raiders after workout

The Las Vegas Raiders have been making many prominent moves to improve their roster since the offseason began. The team recently reached out to Colin Kaepernick and gave the much-maligned quarterback a tryout after being away from the league since early 2017.

If you recall, Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem in a peaceful protest against police brutality and racial injustice, however received widespread condemnation due to the slight it may have represented to the U.S. military.

NFL insider Adam Schefter, per Jeremy Fowler, gave an update on Kaepernick's status after his practice. Schefter said that despite the the overall feeling being positive, the Raiders are yet to make him an offer.

The Raiders are well entrenched with their quarterback, Derek Carr as their starter. The team signed Carr to a three-year, $121.5 million extension back in April.

Can the Las Vegas Raiders win the AFC West in 2022?

The AFC West is arguably the toughest division in the NFL coming into the 2022 season. The Kansas City Chiefs, along with head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have won the division for the past six consecutive seasons.

The Los Angeles Chargers, with young budding star Justin Herbert at quarterback, solidified their defense by signing All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears and cornerback J.C. Jackson from the New England Patriots.

The Denver Broncos added future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to the fold after 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks. His presence, added to an already talented roster, vaults the Broncos as some people's favorites not only for the AFC West championship, but for the Super Bowl too.

If the Raiders are to win the AFC West in 2022, it will largely fall on the shoulders of their quarterback, Derek Carr. The franchise made big strides to help their star quarterback by trading for former Packers receiver Davante Adams, who is widely considered to be the best receiver in the game today.

Adams' arrival will provide the Raiders a threat on the outside to make contested catches while opening up the middle for Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

With Hunter Renfrow making possession catches in the slot position, Las Vegas now seems poised to make a legitimate run at the AFC West title for the first time since 2002.

The organization also made sure to address the defensive line by adding future Hall of Fame edge rusher Chandler Jones to rush the passer opposite Maxx Crosby.

For the first time in a long time, Las Vegas has the talent needed to overtake the Chiefs as AFC West champions. Whether it comes to fruition or not remains to be seen, but we will find out when the season gets underway.

