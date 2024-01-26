The Seattle Seahawks are one of two remaining teams who need to hire a head coach. The team mutually agreed to part ways with Pete Carroll, with him taking on a reduced role.

With the head coach carousel almost over, there are a few big-name free agent head coaches available. This includes Former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

NFL insider Mike Florio of ProFootbalTalk thinks that Seattle should target Vrabel for the position.

Florio said via NFL on NBC:

"Look, you have to decide, like I thought, coming into this whole process, that maybe the most perfect pairing of all would be Mike Vrabel with John Schneider. And I'll tell you why. Because John Schneider is one of the three, 4 or 5 best personnel evaluators in the NFL. He is in his prime. He knows how to pick quarterbacks."

"He picked Russell Wilson. And obviously he was good with Geno Smith the last couple of years. And it's clear now that the Seahawks have to go pick a quarterback. And and a lot of places I think that Mike Vrabel would look at he's saying Do I really trust the personnel side of this building?"

Florio continued:

"Do I really trust the general manager is going to put me in the best position possible? And it's clear now. John Schneider is running this show, and what he needs is a coach who is going to run this building not with an iron fist, but is going to be tough when he needs to be tough. He doesn't kiss a**."

"He doesn't play games. He wants to win. That's an ingredient for a good coach. If you, as an organization, know how to properly coexist with someone who just wants the team to be as good as it can be."

Who will the Seattle Seahawks sign as their head coach?

Pete Carroll during Seattle Seahawks Press Conference

It was surprising for the Seattle Seahawks and Pete Carroll to part ways. With Carroll out, the team needs to find his replacement this off-season. While six of the eight vacant head coaching jobs are filled, it's the Seahawks and Washington Commanders that need to hire a head coach.

Both teams are interested in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn. Some of the other top options include Belichick, Vrabel, Bobby Slowik and Brian Flores.

