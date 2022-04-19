“I don’t know if he’s a made man like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady” - NFL insider questions Ryan Tannehill skipping Titans' voluntary workouts

The Tennessee Titans are in the news due to A.J. Brown and Ryan Tannehill missing the team's voluntary offseason workout program.

Brown is holding out because he's seeking a contract extension. Tannehill's reason for skipping is unknown, but it's important to remember that workouts are voluntary.

NFL Network insider Peter Schrager feels Tannehill should've been at the offseason workouts, as he's not the same type of "made man" as Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers.

Schrager doesn't like free-agent signee Austin Hooper having to announce to the media that Tannehill wasn't there either. Schrager said on Tuesday's Good Morning Football:

“Austin Hooper of all people. Austin Hooper, a new signing, was the one who revealed that Ryan Tannehill was not going to be at voluntary workouts. You are a $30 million man who had the number one see like, I don't know. Maybe it would be good if Ryan Tannehill came to voluntary workouts. I don't know if he's a made man like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady. I don't know if Ryan Tannehill is in that conversation."

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Ryan Tannehill not present for start of Titans' voluntary offseason work. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfIn Ryan Tannehill not present for start of Titans' voluntary offseason work. wp.me/pbBqYq-cfIn

Schrager continued by putting himself in the shoes of Titans fans. He said he'd like Tannehill to assure the media that the team will take care of Brown's contract extension. Schrager said:

"Personally, if I'm a Titans fan, I would have loved Ryan Tannehill to come... at their first day of voluntary workouts. Say, ‘We’re gonna get right back at this thing.’ Get at the podium to say, ‘Yeah, I know A.J. Brown is unhappy. I love A.J. Brown. We're gonna make sure of it. And gosh, I'm gonna do everything I can, because I am the face of this franchise and I'm here.’"

Schrager noted that the AFC has improved at quarterback and wide receiver. He acknowledged that Tannehill is technically a veteran. But given the state of the Titans, he would've liked to see Tannehill show up. Others in the media have echoed Schrager's opinion. He said:

"I'm not saying that's everyone. But for the Tennessee Titans and for a loaded AFC where every team [is] loaded up either at wide receiver or at quarterback this offseason. I don't know if it's the year for Ryan Tannehill to not be present at voluntary workouts. And I know he's a veteran in the league, and he can do what he wants, and he's certainly the made man financially. I kind of would like to see him addressing the media yesterday with the rest of his teammates there for the first day.”

Jared Stillman @JaredStillman John Glennon @glennonsports #Titans ' Hooper: While answering question about building chemistry with Tannehill, Hooper seemed to indicate that Tannehill isn't here yet, spending some time with family. #Titans' Hooper: While answering question about building chemistry with Tannehill, Hooper seemed to indicate that Tannehill isn't here yet, spending some time with family. Ryan Tannehill not showing up for ANY portion of the voluntary offseason, given the season he just had, is completely unacceptable. twitter.com/glennonsports/… Ryan Tannehill not showing up for ANY portion of the voluntary offseason, given the season he just had, is completely unacceptable. twitter.com/glennonsports/…

Ryan Tannehill is entering a pivotal season in his career

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Tennessee Titans

Tannehill's stock around the league is at its lowest, more inferior than throughout his tenure with the Titans. Tannehill will earn $39.6 million this season, which is the highest cap hit of any quarterback in the NFL.

The last time we saw Tannehill was in the AFC divisional round against the Cincinnati Bengals. He had one of the worst outings of his career, throwing three interceptions, including one on the first and last plays of the game.

Due to Tannehill's struggles and inability to lead the team over the hump, Tennessee has emerged as a sneaky candidate to draft a quarterback with the 26th pick.

Tannehill would still likely start over as a rookie in 2022, but his long-term leash is running short.

