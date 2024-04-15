NFL insider questions Tom Brady's commitment to $375,000,000 FOX broadcasting deal as rumors of NFL return take centerstage

Tom Brady, the former Patriots quarterback, revealed he is open to a return to the league as a player if the correct situation comes around. In 2022, Fox inked Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract to serve as their lead game analyst, starting the 2024 NFL season.

In response, one NFL insider claimed that the former quarterback's proclamation of interest indicated a lack of interest in his new job. Here's how Jeremy Fowler simply put it on Monday's episode of "Get Up."

"He does not sound like a guy who's overly excited about his broadcasting career. ... He wants to play," Fowler said.

However, he claimed that some NFL scouts wouldn't take themselves up on his offer in the first place.

"I've heard minimal traction about this in NFL circles, and I've talked to several scouts who said he didn't look very motivated two years ago," he added. "He looked pretty cooked and looked like he had no interest in taking hits in the pocket. [00:03:04]"[22.5] Get Up

Tom Brady flirts with Nick Foles-like Super Bowl attempt

Tom Brady at 25th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala

Of course, as a backup plan in a desperate situation, it might be hard to say no to the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.

Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles proved that a late-season debut with a top seed could be all it takes to win it all. Having lost to said quarterback himself in the Super Bowl, No. 12 knows that it would be possible more than anyone.

In terms of NFL accomplishments, what Foles did was one feat the retired quarterback never got a chance to do.

For the uninitiated, Nick Foles served as a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, behind Carson Wentz. Wentz, nearing the end of an MVP-esque season, suffered a season-ending injury. Foles was inserted into the lineup and the offense appeared to not skip a beat.

Even in the biggest game of his career, Foles didn't blink, outdueling Tom Brady in a shootout.

Of course, it appears Tom Brady wouldn't be interested in sitting behind a starting quarterback all season like Foles did. That said, if the opportunity arose to leave behind the broadcast booth a la Doc Rivers or Jeff Saturday in January, it sounds like it would be a hard thing to pass up.

Will 2024 be remembered as the return of Brady?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.

