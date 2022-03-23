NFL insider reveals asking price for Tyreek Hill in blockbuster trade

Tyreek Hill is the latest franchise player in the trading spotlight in a wild offseason. According to Adam Schefter, the wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs is reportedly at the center of serious trade talks between the Chiefs and the Jets and Dolphins.

It has been revealed what the supposed compensation package would entail for the No. 1 wide receiver.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Chiefs are expected to ask for two first-round draft picks for remuneration.

Wilson wrote on Twitter:

"Chiefs expected to seek two first-round draft picks and more in exchange for Tyreek Hill, per league sources, after contract talks reached an impasse. It was expected to come in at $21.75 million, but price expected to be even higher on an extension."

Hill's contract was reportedly the catalyst for the trade. Put simply, the wide receiver was asking for more than the team was willing to pay. Per Wilson, his contract was "expected to come in at $21.75 million," but the next extension could be even more.

Tyreek Hill has had a relatively quiet offseason thus far. However, his past has not always been so quiet.

According to Sports Illustrated, he was arrested in 2014 regarding a felony charge of domestic assault and battery. He spent the night in jail. In 2019, the wide receiver was paid a visit twice by the police on suspicion of child abuse or neglect.

Despite allegations of breaking his son's arm, he wasn't disciplined or otherwise punished by the authorities or the NFL.

Tyreek Hill's career in Kansas City

Carolina Panthers v Kansas City Chiefs

Hill was drafted in 2016. After a quiet but productive rookie season, the wide receiver jumped into new gear in 2017.

In 2016, the wide receiver had 61 catches for 593 yards and six touchdowns. In 2017, his production almost doubled to 1183 yards. In that season, he also recorded 75 receptions and seven touchdowns.

The wide receiver has been credited by many as being one of the fundamental forces behind the team's rise. In 2018, he had his best season in the league, recording 87 catches for 1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns. The speedster had a falloff the following season, recording just 860 yards and seven touchdowns.

However, his production in the 2020s has been outstanding thus far. In 2020, he caught 87 passes for 1,276 yards and 15 touchdowns. In 2021, he saw a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

Due to his long history of consistent production, it is not a surprise that the wide receiver has attracted plenty of suitors, even at his elevated asking price.

Davante Adams was the latest wide receiver trade of this caliber. In that deal, the Packers traded the wide receiver to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first-round and second-round pick. However, the Chiefs are asking for multiple first-round picks, raising the stakes of what it would take to move on from the wide receiver.

Edited by Piyush Bisht