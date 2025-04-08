NFL insider reveals Browns' contingency QB plan after potentially drafting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with #2 pick

The Cleveland Browns badly need a quarterback in 2025 after Deshaun Watson's season-killing Achilles injury. They have been linked to Shedeur Sanders lately, but what if they spend the second overall pick on one of the top two non-QBs - Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter - instead?

Ad

James Palmer, NFL insider for Bleacher Report, has two ideas - either stay put at pick No. 33 or trade back into the first round. Speaking on a livestream, he said:

"(General manager) Andrew Berry has been very tight to the vest; not a lot of people know what he's thinking, which way he's leaning... They've looked at the ldea - and they've tossed this idea around, to my understanding."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah presented a similar scenario when speaking to Kay Adams on Monday's episode of Up & Adams about how Jalen Milroe could go to the Browns, also mentioning that a trade back could allow them to use the fifth-year option should the Alabama product perform better than expected after three seasons:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former defensive back/return specialist Will Blackmon, meanwhile, highlighted prioritizing roster strength - especially at edge beside Myles Garrett - over positional instability as his reasoning on Monday's episode of FS1's SPEAK:

Ad

Assessing Shedeur Sanders' ability to reverse Browns' QB fortunes

With Cam Ward certain to be a Tennessee Titan, the Browns now have a hard choice to make at QB days from now: draft Shedeur Sanders at second overall, or wait until the late first round/early second round and draft someone else.

For Sports Illustrated's Kyron Samuels, the Buffaloes QB has an intangible that the franchise could covet - an ability to turn around struggling teams, which he did in college at Jackson State and Colorado.

Ad

That is also something that he would have cherished doing in a big-money franchise like the Giants or Las Vegas Raiders; but with both of them having resolved their quarterback situation, he would be a "godsend" for a team that has been notorious for instability at the most important position in sports ever since its reactivation in 1999.

Thus, it would not be "the craziest thing" if Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry bring him in.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.