NFL insider reveals Browns' contingency QB plan after potentially drafting Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with #2 pick

The Cleveland Browns badly need a quarterback in 2025 after Deshaun Watson's season-killing Achilles injury. They have been linked to Shedeur Sanders lately, but what if they spend the second overall pick on one of the top two non-QBs - Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter - instead?
James Palmer, NFL insider for Bleacher Report, has two ideas - either stay put at pick No. 33 or trade back into the first round. Speaking on a livestream, he said:
"(General manager) Andrew Berry has been very tight to the vest; not a lot of people know what he's thinking, which way he's leaning... They've looked at the ldea - and they've tossed this idea around, to my understanding."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah presented a similar scenario when speaking to Kay Adams on Monday's episode of Up & Adams about how Jalen Milroe could go to the Browns, also mentioning that a trade back could allow them to use the fifth-year option should the Alabama product perform better than expected after three seasons:
Former defensive back/return specialist Will Blackmon, meanwhile, highlighted prioritizing roster strength - especially at edge beside Myles Garrett - over positional instability as his reasoning on Monday's episode of FS1's SPEAK:
Assessing Shedeur Sanders' ability to reverse Browns' QB fortunes
With Cam Ward certain to be a Tennessee Titan, the Browns now have a hard choice to make at QB days from now: draft Shedeur Sanders at second overall, or wait until the late first round/early second round and draft someone else.
For Sports Illustrated's Kyron Samuels, the Buffaloes QB has an intangible that the franchise could covet - an ability to turn around struggling teams, which he did in college at Jackson State and Colorado.
That is also something that he would have cherished doing in a big-money franchise like the Giants or Las Vegas Raiders; but with both of them having resolved their quarterback situation, he would be a "godsend" for a team that has been notorious for instability at the most important position in sports ever since its reactivation in 1999.
Thus, it would not be "the craziest thing" if Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry bring him in.
Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.