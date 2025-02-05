NFL insider reveals why Chiefs can never reach the "villain" status of Tom Brady's Patriots dynasty 

The Kansas City Chiefs are only one win away from etching their names into the history books as the NFL's greatest dynasty. The back-to-back champions are gunning for their third straight championship win, an unprecedented feat in the Super Bowl era. However, their historic run hasn't made them fan favorites.

Most neutrals are rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles to prevent the Chiefs from completing the three-peat. They have been anointed the league's "villains," succeeding the Tom Brady and Bill Belichick-led New England Patriots in earning that tag.

NFL insider Albert Breer claims it doesn't surprise him that the Chiefs quickly went from one of the most beloved teams in the league to the most despised, having seen the Patriots go through the same rite of passage. However, he believes Kansas City isn't as loathed as New England was.

"I think they [Kansas City Chiefs] are really right about the same point in their ascent, their dynasty as the Patriots were when they took on the villain role," Breer said on The Herd (2:38). "And I think things really turned for the Patriots with Spygate.

"2007 was when they went from sort of being just a really good team that was respected into this, like, kind of dark operation. I don't know if the Chiefs will ever get that level of villain status, but it definitely exists to some degree."

Breer feels the Chiefs won't be able to shake off the "villain" label as long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid lead the team. However, he lauded the team for embracing it.

"And I think it's a smart move for them all to embrace it, because, you know, as long as Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are there now, I think that'll sort of be the way that they're looked at," Breer added (3:11).

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs being labeled "villain"

Unlike the Patriots dynasty, which was marred in controversy, most notably Spygate and Deflategate, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs haven't been involved in anything sinister. Outside of fans accusing them of being favored by referees, Kansas City's dynastic run has largely been controversy-free.

However, they are still despised as much as New England, but that doesn't bother Patrick Mahomes in the slightest. When asked about his team being labeled "villains" during the Super Bowl Opening Night, the three-time Super Bowl champion responded:

"I don't even think it's embracing being the villains. We embrace who we are. We believe we play the game the right way. We believe we play with a lot of heart and a lot of passion for the game.

"And we win football games, and if winning football games makes you a villain, we're going to keep going out there and doing it."

Kansas City's success has turned them into antagonists, but Mahomes is comfortable in that role as long as he continues winning championships.

