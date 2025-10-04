  • home icon
NFL insider reveals Chiefs’ true stance on Tyreek Hill trade option

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 04, 2025 17:27 GMT
After a 0-2 start to the season for the Kansas City Chiefs, rumors of a reunion with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill made headlines. However, Hill's season-ending injury has put those rumors to bed.

The Chiefs' wide receiver room suffered a big blow after Xavier Worthy suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Week 1 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Worthy injured and Rashee Rice suspended, rumors of a reunion with Tyreek Hill picked up in September.

While Hill's season-ending injury against the New York Jets on Sept. 29 ended the rumors, NFL insider Dianna Russini revealed that the Chiefs were never in for the Pro Bowler.

"While fantasy managers and fans dreamed up reunion scenarios, I’m told Hill was never considered a real option in Kansas City, even as the Chiefs stumbled out of the gate," Russini wrote.

An anonymous source told Russini that the team considers Rice, who is serving a suspension and is set to return in Week 7, as a better option than Hill.

“He’s better than any trade we could make,” a team source told Russini. “People don’t realize how good he is.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel expects overall group to step up in Tyreek Hill's absence

While Tyreek Hill has been ruled out of the season, he was the guest speaker for the Dolphins on Friday. Following his season-ending surgery, Hill visited the team facility to motivate his teammates. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel revealed Hill's visit on Friday.

"Tyreek was in the building today," McDaniel said. "He came into the team meeting and made sure that the guys were continuing to stay motivated to have complementary football with 11 players playing as one in three phases over the course of the game."

Hill's absence is a big blow for an already struggling Dolphins but McDaniel feels it's never about one player and the team needs to step up as a unit to make up for it.

