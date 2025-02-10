NFL insider reveals how Deebo Samuel fits perfectly with Mike Tomlin's Steelers after trade request

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be on the move this offseason. The team is expected to explore trade options revolving around the wide receiver with the team allowing Samuel to seek trade partners.

With Samuel available for trade, NFL insider James Palmer thinks Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers are an ideal location for Samuel.

The Steelers tried to trade for Brandon Aiyuk, another 49ers' wide receiver, last season. The team ended up extending Aiyuk and didn't trade him after fielding multiple offers.

The Steelers also need a reliable wide receiver to line up on the opposite side of George Pickens.

Bleacher Report's James Palmer explained on YouTube on Monday why he thinks Samuel to the Steelers would be a good trade:

"They’ve been looking for somebody opposite of George Pickens in Pittsburgh and Deebo fits the criteria, I think, for a couple of reasons," he said. "Remember they were going after Brandon Aiyuk before, they almost had a trade done there. I believe they almost had a trade done for Christian Kirk as well during the season, and then Kirk ended up getting hurt. So, they’ve been looking for a potential receivers in the trade market... Deebo is used to not being that number one."

Why Deebo Samuel to the Pittsburgh Steelers makes sense

Deebo Samuel during San Francisco 49ers v Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers could certainly benefit from acquiring Deebo Samuel. Outside of George Pickens, the Steelers have no legit talented No. 1 wide receivers. Aside from Pickens, no Steelers wide receiver had more than 40 receptions, 550 yards or four touchdowns in 2024.

Samuel could be a legit WR No. 2 opposite of Pickens. Samuel's style is also a good fit for the Steelers as he is physical, likes to run the ball, and could even get some packages in Pittsburgh's backfield.

Pickens, being a young Steelers wide receiver could also benefit from having a mentor in the same room to help mentor him or guide him, as Samuel is more experienced.

The Steelers also don't know who their franchise quarterback will be to start this upcoming season. Whether it's a rookie, a veteran, or Russell Wilson again, the Steelers' next quarterback could certainly benefit from another receiver such as Deebo Samuel.

In 15 games last season, Samuel had 51 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns. He had 136 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Though he may not be as productive as a few seasons ago, Samuel could still be a good WR2 in Pittsburgh this upcoming season.

