NFL insider reveals when Deshaun Watson's suspension term will be revealed

The entire NFL community is waiting to learn the length of Deshaun Watson's impending suspension. Judge Sue L. Robinson is reportedly close to making a decision. Sources have told cleveland.com that her decision could come as early as tomorrow.

This was reiterated by Josina Anderson, a CBS Sports NFL insider, who tweeted that Robinson is expecting to inform all parties that her decision will be handed down on Monday.

Anderson wrote:

"I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources."

Just weeks ago, the general consensus was that Robinson would hand down her decision before the start of training camp. While it is a little bit past that, it looks like we will finally get a decision after months of speculation.

The length of the suspension has varied among millions of fans. Some think anything less than a year suspension is not enough. Meanwhile, others think eight games is sufficient. Some even think he shouldn't be suspended as he missed all of last year.

Either way, the entire NFL world is now waiting on tender hooks as it looks like the decision will be revealed on Monday.

Watson's impending suspension has repercussions for Browns 2022 season

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

The Browns have a roster that is stacked and built to win. The only thing that was missing was a star quarterback to bring it all together. The franchise now has that, but the looming suspension casts serious doubt over their 2022 season.

Cleveland has added former Dallas Cowboys star Amari Cooper to its receiving core, giving Watson a stud to throw to. If the 26-year-old is suspended for the majority of the season, then the Browns' playoff hopes fall to Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs, or Josh Rosen.

That doesn't exactly instill a lot of confidence, does it? The Browns still have enough weapons to trouble teams with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Jakeem Grant, David Njoku, and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Without a star quarterback to bring it all together, though, it will be tough sledding.

Many expect Watson to miss, at least, six games of the 2022 NFL season. If that were to happen, there is still time for the 26-year-old to come in and salvage the season.

However, if the suspension, like some are saying, is eight or more games, then that will leave very little time for Watson to make a playoff push. Let's not forget it has been nearly two years since he played a meaningful snap in the NFL.

For the NFL community, Monday can't come quick enough.

