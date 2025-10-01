  • home icon
  NFL insider reveals disappointing update for Shedeur Sanders after Dillon Gabriel takes over as Browns starter

By Nishant
Published Oct 01, 2025 14:58 GMT
Shedeur Sanders' wait for the Cleveland Browns' starting job continues as the they handed the QB1 spot to Dillon Gabriel. This came after Kevin Stefanski's team started the season with a 1-3 record under veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

After another underwhelming performance against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Browns decided to bench Flacco. According to Jordan Schultz, Gabriel will lead the offense in Week 5 when Cleveland takes on the Minnesota Vikings in London. The NFL insider included a disappointing update for Sanders' fans.

"Shedeur Sanders will remain the QB3. Joe Flacco is the backup," Schultz tweeted on Wednesday.
Sanders entered the 2025 NFL draft as a consensus top three pick but fell to No. 144. He had to wait until the final day to hear his name called when the Browns selected him in the fifth round. Sanders played some snaps in the preseason but hasn't made his NFL debut yet. The shakeup in Cleveland's QB room hasn't changed anything for him.

Flacco went 16 of 34 for 184 yards and two interceptions in the 34-10 loss to the Lions. Many experts urged the Browns to make amends, and a few were vocal about giving Sanders a chance. However, the former Colorado Buffaloes star will have to continue watching from the sidelines.

Shedeur Sanders on his role with the Browns

Shedeur Sanders is the third-string option on Cleveland's depth chart, but he expressed contentment with daily activities with the team. He revealed on Friday that he looks at it like he has six games in a week.

"My mindset is just staying locked in and remaining focused on the main thing," Sanders said on Friday, via ESPN Cleveland. "I don’t think playing or not playing is in my hands. Based on the situation, if it’s time for me to be ready to play, I’ll be ready to play. Shoot, I’m ready to play right now.
"If you see the quarterback play in the league right now, I know I’m capable of doing better than that."

Only time will tell if Sanders will start or play for the Browns this season. The team is off to a disappointing 1-3 start, and if things don't pan out with Gabriel, Sanders might get his chance. However, it might be too late for the fifth-round pick to do anything to take his team to the postseason.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
