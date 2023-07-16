Patrick Mahomes is the face of the National Football League and is without a doubt the best quarterback in the league. Many believe he is the most talented player that has ever played in the NFL and has a chance to surpass Tom Brady.

Similarly, in Tennis, Carlos Alcaraz has caught everyone's eye and is seen as the star of the future. After having won the US Open last year, Alcaraz recently won the Wimbledon, where he defeated Novak Djokovic.

Tennis legend John McEnroe is widely respected around the world, and as per NFL insider Jeff Darlington, McEnroe once compared Alcaraz to Mahomes. Here's what Darlington wrote:

"A few months ago, while we were talking tennis and football together, John McEnroe put Carlos Alcaraz into perspective for me: “He’s Patrick Mahomes.” McEnroe’s point wasn’t merely noting Alcaraz is a young phenom. He explained Alcaraz has every tool, physically and mentally."

It is undeniable that both Mahomes and Carlos Alcaraz possess all of the characteristics required to be the best player in their respective sports, and they have performed admirably thus far.

Alcaraz is only 20 years old and has already won two Grand Slam titles, whereas Mahomes, who is 27, has led his team to two Super Bowls, which is quite impressive.

Patrick Mahomes and Carlos Alcaraz will dominate for years to come

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is in a fantastic situation and is poised to dominate the NFL for many years to come. Similarly, Carlos Alcaraz has already defeated Novak Djokovic, arguably the most difficult challenge of his career, and now will be widely regarded as the best player in tennis for the foreseeable future.

Fans of both sports will undoubtedly enjoy watching Mahomes and Alcaraz dominate because they are both humble and likable figures. It will be interesting to see if the duo can surpass the GOATs of their respective sports, i.e. Djokovic and Tom Brady.

