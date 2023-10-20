NFL insider reveals Patriots' owner Robert Kraft's stance on Bill Belichick's doubtful future with franchise

What is Robert Kraft's stance on Bill Belichick's potential retirement?

That question has been looming ever since the New England Patriots fell to 1-5 in their first six games - their worst start since 1995. It is a situation that the veteran coach has not experienced before, and one that he may thankfully not have to experience again if the owner has a contingency plan, according to insider Albert Breer.

On Thursday, Breer visited the Rich Eisen show to discuss Kraft, Belichick, and the Patriots' situation. He said:

"Robert Kraft has, for a long time been very forward thinking with his franchise, and they, more or less have positioned (former linebacker and current assistant coach) Jerod Mayo to be the successor to Bill Belichick in certain ways. Now, I'm not saying there's anything in the contract. But they did get him to turn down a head coach interview in Carolina last year.

"So have they had discussions about the future and the post-Belichick future? The answer is yes... And do I think those discussions intensify as you start losing? Yes, I do."

Albert Breer discusses Davante Adams' frustrations with the Las Vegas Raiders

In the same podcast appearance, Albert Breer expounded on the problems Davante Adams claims to have had this season.

During a post-practice presser on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver said he was not getting enough targets, amidst speculation regarding a trade. Reacting to this, the MMQB columnist said:

"Well, he's very honest. If you've been around him, you know that... The other thing is he comes from a winning program and guys who come from places like that, who haven't experienced losing then go to a place like this and it gets to tham a little bit more than it would to other players.

"So I think it is sort of a signal - 'I signed here; I wanted to play here. It was my choice to come here; I've bought into Josh McDaniels' program. Now you got to show me.'"

Breer also discussed the impact of the San Francisco 49ers' injury list ahead of their Monday night showdown with the Minnesota Vikings, as well as which players would wind up with new squads by October 31: