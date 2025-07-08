NFL insider reveals the real reason why Minkah Fitzpatrick was traded back to Dolphins

Many were surprised that the Steelers included Minkah Fitzpatrick in their deal with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith. Fitzpatrick made five Pro Bowls and three All-Pro selections in his time with in Pittsburgh, while also recording 18 interceptions and three pick-sixes in 88 games.

Ad

One NFL insider explained why he thinks the Steelers had no issues with the safety being traded.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac revealed on social media that the team was not actively looking for a trade partner for the defensive back. However, the Steelers were unhappy with his lack of splash plays over the past two years.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Steelers were not actively trying to trade Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they were willing to listen to any team who showed interest. They felt the absence of splash plays the past two years was not commensurate with what they were paying him,” Dulac tweeted on July 1.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fitzpatrick recorded 11 interceptions, including a league-high six in 2022, during his first three years with Pittsburgh. He also had three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries from 2019 to 2021. However, in the 27 games he played in 2023 and 2024, he only had one interception, zero forced fumbles and zero fumble recoveries.

The Steelers will likely miss the qualities Fitzpatrick brings to their secondary, but the team got a nice return from the deal.

Several analysts believe Pittsburgh is the winner of the trade. It acquired a seven-time Pro Bowl cornerback in Ramsey, a 2027 seventh-round draft pick and a Pro Bowl tight end in Smith.

Ad

Fans will get a preview of what the Steelers secondary will look like without Fitzpatrick when they starts training camp on July 24.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Who will replace Minkah Fitzpatrick with the Steelers?

Juan Thornhill had a great start to his career, but his output suffered a dip in the past two years. His performance has drastically declined since he joined the Cleveland Browns in 2023.

Thornhill will have an opportunity to reestablish himself as a top defensive back in the Steelers' secondary after Minkah Fitzpatrick's departure.

Thornhill has missed 12 games through injuries in the last two seasons, so Pittsburgh will need him to remain healthy. He could regain his elite status if he can maintain his fitness to cover Fitzpatrick's absence.

Jalen Ramsey is a cornerback, but the Steelers may also employ him as a safety, slot cornerback or use him on the outside whenever needed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Habib Timileyin Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.



Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.



Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.



Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.