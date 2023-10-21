NFL insider reveals status of Derrick Henry’s future amid trade rumors

Derrick Henry has been one of the most dominant running backs during this generation as a true workhorse in an era of committee backfields. He has won two NFL rushing titles during his time with the Tennessee Titans, including his legendary 2,000 yard season. This cemented his name in the record books as only the eighth player ever to do so.

While Henry is clearly one of the best players in the Titans' franchise history, his run with the team could potentially be coming to an end. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, Tennessee has been fielding calls about potential trade offers for several players on its current roster, including its veteran running back.

Considering Derrick Henry's current contract situation, he could potentially be dealt before the Oct. 31 trade deadline during the 2023 NFL season. He is playing this year on an expiring contract and is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season anyway, further suggesting he could be moved.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players in this situation often become trade candidates at the deadline, especially those from struggling teams.

The Titans have just a 2-4 record entering Week 7, trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars by 2.5 games in the AFC South division standings. Further complicating their situation is a recent injury to starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. It's entirely possible they become sellers before the trade deadline at the end of the month as they could be evaluating their options on their bye week this week.

If the Titans do in fact decide to sell, and essentially focus more on the future rather than trying to make a huge comeback this year, Henry would be one of their most realistic trade candidates, as well as one of their most valuable. He's still averaging 71 yards per game on 4.3 yards per carry and would likely command valuable trade capital in a potential return package.

Who will replace Derrick Henry for Titans if he is traded before the deadline?

Tyjae Spears

If the Tennessee Titans do in fact trade Derrick Henry this year, he will likely be replaced by rookie Tyjae Spears in the starting lineup. Spears was selected with the 81st overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft and is expected to eventually take over as their featured running back whenever they decide to move on from Henry.

Spears brings a legitimate receiving threat out of the backfield, one of the few weaknesses in Henry's game. In six games this year, the rookie has recorded 15 receptions on 20 targets, despite limited playing time behind Derrick Henry's massive workload.