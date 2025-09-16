NFL Insider's 2026 Draft stock watch: Risers and sliders after Week 3 games ft. Taylen Green, Cade Klubnik, and more

The college schedule got a bit more exciting this weekend, as we witnessed several conference games that went down to the wire as well as an exciting contest between Texas A&M and Notre Dame. Like last week we saw both good and bad from the quarterbacks, with one unheralded signal caller impressing NFL scouts and another highly rated passer dropping down draft boards. Here are the Risers and Sliders for Week 3.

Risers

#1 - Taylen Green/QB/Arkansas

Scouts were very high on Green coming into the season, as he’s one of the most physically gifted quarterback prospects in the senior class and, some would argue, the premier athlete at the position. He put those gifts on display during the Razorbacks’ slim loss to Mississippi and showed a lot of improvement as a passer during the game. Green was 22 of 35 passing for 305 yards and one TD while adding another score on 115 yards rushing, which was good for 420 yards of total offense. In three games this season, he’s tossed a nation-leading 11 TD passes. He showed great patience and poise as well as resolve the entire game. Green also used his strong arm to make a lot of difficult passes. Despite throwing no interceptions, he does have a tendency to try and force the ball into covered targets, which is something he’ll have to do away with, yet Green is a signal caller who could easily leap into the draft’s initial 45 selections.

#2 - Genesis Smith/S/Arizona

I graded Smith, only a junior, as a solid Day 3 prospect entering the season. Yet he’s shown tremendous improvement in his game during the early going of the 2025 campaign and was a dominant force against Kansas State. The Wildcats run a versatile, multi-option attack on offense, yet Smith was up for the task. He led Arizona with eight tackles, and Smith also broke up three passes. In the first three games this season, he has four PBUs and one interception on his ledger. Smith is a nice-sized safety with terrific range and instincts. If he continues this rate of progress on the field, he’ll end up as a Day 2 prospect.

#3 - Eric Gentry/OLB/USC

NFL scouts have been waiting for Gentry to arrive and elevate his game after injury and inconsistency slowed his development the prior three seasons. It seems the light may have finally gone on for the athletic linebacker. During the Trojans’ victory over Purdue, Gentry totaled eight tackles, three TFLs and two sacks. That adds up to a combined 18 tackles and five TFLs for Gentry the past two games. The fifth-year senior is a tall, athletic defender who moves well around the field, displaying good speed in his game. He comes with growth potential and should easily fill out his 6-foot-6, 225-pound frame, which will be necessary, as Gentry projects to outside linebacker in a 3-4 alignment.

#4 - Keylan Rutledge/G/Georgia Tech

Rutledge was underrated coming into the season and even dismissed in many areas of the scouting community, but that quickly changed. He was as much of a factor as any interior offensive lineman could be during the Yellow Jackets’ upset victory over Clemson. It was a game where Georgia Tech rushed for 147 yards against a Clemson defensive front that lines up two potential first-round picks, and much of the yardage came behind the blocking of Rutledge, the team’s right guard. The senior displayed power blocking straight ahead as well as athleticism pulling across the line of scrimmage to block on the move. He’s generally graded as a Day 3 pick by those who have Rutledge on their boards, yet continued performances such as the Clemson game, plus a good showing at an event like the Senior Bowl, could push Rutledge into the draft’s second day.

Sleeper Prospect

#1 - Chris Brazzell II/WR/Tennessee

In a wild SEC affair, Georgia scored eight points late in the game to tie the contest then won in overtime after the Volunteers missed a short field goal at the end of regulation. Yet it was a little-known receiver from Tennessee who was the star of the show. Brazzell, a junior who was a part-time contributor last season after transferring from Tulane, posted a game-leading six receptions, 177 yards and three TDs. He made several acrobatic plays, including a 72-yard scoring catch. Brazzell is a long, lanky receiver with sneaky speed and consistent hands. He needs to improve his route running, but he has a large upside.

Small-school Prospect

#1 - Bryce Lance/WR/North Dakota State

Most scouts had Lance graded as the top small school prospect in the nation entering the season, and he justified that ranking Saturday. During the victory over SE Missouri State, Lance finished with four receptions for 159 yards and one TD, with the score coming on a 75-yard catch. In three games this season, Lance has 11 catches for 239 yards. He’s a bigger receiver at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds who catches the ball well and shows the ability to sneak behind defenders to stretch the field. His size and style of play is comparable to Christian Watson, the former NDSU receiver presently playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Sliders

#1 - Cade Klubnik/QB/Clemson

Several Tigers could make the sliders list this week, as Clemson has played terribly this season and failed to live up to expectations. Yet Klubnik was considered a potential early first-round pick by many, including yours truly, yet he’s playing like a Day 3 prospect. He finished with 207 yards on 15 of 26 passing with one touchdown and an interception in the loss. Klubnik struggled moving the Tigers offense down the field early in the game and never got the scoring side of the ball in rhythm. Most concerning is the fact that Klubnik has not built upon the progress he showed last season. Early during his Clemson career, Klubnik looked like an athlete trying to play quarterback until last season, when he seemed to turn the corner. His play has regressed, and he looks more like the pre-2024 Klubnik, which will drop him down draft boards.

