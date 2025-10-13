NFL Insider's 2026 Draft stock watch: Risers and sliders after Week 7 games ft. Kenyatta Jackson Jr, Aiden Fisher, and more

An exciting weekend of college football saw the Indiana Hoosiers remain undefeated after traveling to Oregon and defeating the Ducks, a rare occurrence. Ohio State won on the road to remain perfect, while Penn State lost its third consecutive game, which led to the dismissal of longtime head coach James Franklin. On the NFL prospect front, several top defensive prospects, including three pass rushers, have played brilliantly this season, while a pair of small-school prospects are turning heads in the scouting community.

Risers

David Bailey/Edge/Texas Tech: Don’t look now, but the undefeated Red Raiders are at the top of the Big 12, led by a stifling defense. The Texas Tech defense has allowed just 73 points in six games, and Bailey, the transfer from Stanford, has been a dominant force on the unit. The senior has 8.5 sacks, 9.5 TFLs and nine hurries this season and has turned into one of the best pass rushers in the country. Bailey is a stout 6-foot-3, 245 pounds and plays with both athleticism as well as power. He’s fast moving in every direction of the field and explodes to the action to make the tackle. At the same time, he defeats blocks and is rarely overwhelmed by larger opponents. He possesses all the skills to line up as a 3-4 linebacker, and Bailey has wiggled into the draft’s initial 60 selections based off his play during the first half of the season.

Trending

Kenyatta Jackson Jr./Edge/Ohio State: The Buckeyes defense has not missed a beat despite losing a ton of NFL talent, including its entire defensive line. Yet this season, Ohio State’s front four is developing into a dominant force, and Jackson has taken his game to another level. His stats are by no means eye-popping, as the junior was credited with 0.5 sacks and 1.5 TFLs during the victory over Illinois, yet he constantly forced the action and was always around the play. Jackson is an incredibly athletic big man, and his 6-foot-5, 265-pound frame has room to grow. He moves with speed in every direction of the field, flashes strength in his game and comes with a ton of upside potential.

Aiden Fisher/LB/Indiana: In one of the best games of the season, Indiana went to Eugene and broke the Ducks’ 18-game home winning streak with a hard fought 30-20 victory. The Hoosiers had a number of players who impressed, yet none more so than Fisher. The senior led all defenders with 13 tackles while also posting 1.5 sacks and 1.5 TFLs. To say he was omni-present would be an insult to Fisher, who was all over the field defending the run, covering the pass and even making plays on special teams. He’s a smaller linebacker who is a touch over six feet tall and barely 230 pounds, yet Fisher is tough as nails, incredibly instinctive and shows a complete game. He’ll be a solid Day 3 selection who will help on the inside of a 3-4 alignment and produce on special teams.

Cole Rhett/T/Toledo: In a wild contest, Toledo dominated the game against Bowling Green yet still lost, 28-23. The Rockets offense amassed 430 yards of total offense, almost twice the amount of their opponent, and their offensive line pushed Bowling Green around the field. Rhett, graded in the preseason as my No. 1 prospect from the MAC, was terrific. He’s an athletic right tackle prospect who easily moves around the field while also displaying power in his game. He’ll turn defenders off the line run blocking, quickly gets to the second level and takes opponents from the action on the move. He also displays solid footwork and skill in pass protection. Just a redshirt sophomore, Rhett needs to improve the details of his position, but he is a Day 2 prospect in the making.

Sleeper Prospect - Keyshawn James-Newby/Edge/New Mexico: The former small-school transfer, who started his college career at Montana Tech before moving on to Idaho, has been everything New Mexico hoped after his transfer. Six games into the season, he’s been credited with 4.5 sacks and 6.5 TFLs while also breaking up four passes. He’s a smaller college defensive end who measures under 6-foot-2 and 240 pounds, yet he possesses the athleticism to disrupt the action behind the line of scrimmage or drop into space and make plays. James-Newby projects as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 alignment, and his workout results before the draft, both testing marks and position work as a conventional linebacker, will dictate whether he lands in the late rounds.

Small School Prospect - Cole Payton/QB/North Dakota State: Taking over for Cam Miller, the former NDSU quarterback now residing on the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders, was no small task, yet Payton seamlessly slipped into the starting role and has played brilliantly. He has the Bison at a perfect 6-0 and atop the FCS rankings midway through the season. Large and athletic with a strong arm, Payton makes all the throws and has shown great improvement in his game. He’s completed 76% of his throws for 1,416 yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. Payton has also rushed for 404 yards, adding five more scores to his tally. Accurate and a great leader on offense, expect Payton to play in a postseason All-Star game and end up being selected somewhere on Day 3 of the draft.

Sliders

Jack Velling/TE/Michigan State: At one time considered a solid middle-round pick, Velling has watched his game regress since transferring to the Spartans from Oregon State. His receiving yardage and yards per catch dropped off significantly the past two years, and after catching eight touchdown passes as a sophomore in 2023, Velling was held to just one score last season. He’s carried over the malaise into this season, as Velling has 13 receptions for 127 yards and two TDs after five games. On paper, Velling is an athletic tight end with solid size, yet he hasn’t turned those computer numbers into production since leaving Oregon State, which will push him down draft boards.

