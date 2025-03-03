NFL insider’s diary: Jets to cut Davante Adams as GM Darren Mougey takes over

As the 2025 NFL Combine comes to an end we jump into the pro-day schedule and before you know it free agency will be upon us. Yet even as league personnel empty out of Indianapolis, there are a few remaining notes and news to finish off.

Jets GM Darren Mougey gets to work

More than a month ago as Darren Mougey was hired as general manager of the New York Jets, I mentioned the near unanimous approval of the choice around the league. The applause for Mougey continued during the Combine as person after person I spoke with told me how impressed they were after meeting with him.

Mougey met with dozens of agents the past week to talk about players on the Jets roster, free agents the team is interested in and the state of the franchise. Everyone I spoke with who met with Mougey told me they were impressed with him- the way he handled himself, the intellectual questions he asked and his plans for the future.

He told just about everyone he realizes the Jets have a lot of holes- ironic for a team many foolishly believed would make a Super Bowl run less than two years ago- and they intend to address a number of positions in the off season. I’m told another veteran quarterback and a receiver are priorities in the off season as is resigning Brandin Echols, before the cornerback reaches free agency.

Jets make decision on Davante Adams

The Jets have a decision to make with receiver Davante Adams- cut him or trade him. Sources close to Adams tell me the Jets have chosen the former and will cut the receiver- and it could happen sometime this week.

The Jets acquired Adams in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders last October and he caught 67 passes for 854 yards and 7 TD’s in eleven games with the team. The trade for Adams included a conditional third round pick.

Byron Murphy's contract expectations

Bryon Murphy of the Minnesota Vikings is widely considered the top cornerback that is expected to hit the free agent market. During conversations at the Combine, teams say Murphy is looking for a contract that will pay him north of $20 million annually yet he’ll receive offers more in the $15 million to $18 million range.

