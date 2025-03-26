NFL insider sees idea of Ohio State star playing for Chiefs as "pretty enticing"

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, preventing them from winning their third consecutive title. Kansas City has the 31st pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and some fans are wondering which direction they will go in with the selection.

One fan asked Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer if the team could possibly take a running back, offensive tackle or defensive tackle with their pick. Breer named Ohio State standout TreVeyon Henderson as the answer.

"At the latter, assuming Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton are gone, Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins, and Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson could be options—the idea of Henderson in K.C. is pretty enticing," Breer said via Sports Illustrated

TreVeyon Henderson could be a solid option to revamp Kansas City's run game and help quarterback Patrick Mahomes get rid of the ball faster.

Breer also mentioned that if an offensive tackle such as former Oregon Ducks standout Josh Conerly Jr. were to fall to the end of the first round, Kansas City would jump at the chance. The offensive line has been a nagging issue for the Chiefs and a position they likely will address in the NFL Draft.

Chiefs resigning Hollywood Brown gives Patrick Mahomes three key offensive weapons

Patrick Mahomes struggled during the 2024 NFL season to find open targets. Tight end Travis Kelce, his top target, had just over 800 receiving yards last season and led the team in the category.

Kansas City decided to re-sign Hollywood Brown to a one-year contract a few weeks ago. Last season, the Chiefs signed Brown and drafted the speedy Xavier Worthy to complement Rashee Rice in the run game. Rice and Brown both suffered injuries and the three were never on the field at the same time all season.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for just 3,926 receiving yards in 2024, the lowest since he became a starter in 2018. He also threw for just 26 touchdowns, which matches a career low since 2019.

