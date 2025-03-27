NFL insider serves reality check to Shedeur Sanders’ chances of getting drafted by Saints

There are several potential landing spots for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL draft. Some speculated that he could be in the mix at number three with the Cleveland Browns, while others have him falling to the 20s if the Browns and New York Giants pass on him at two and three, respectively.

The New Orleans Saints could be in the market for a quarterback soon, but do not expect them to stop Sanders' slide if he is still available at pick number nine.

NFL draft insider Daniel Jeremiah does not think first-year head coach Kellen Moore would want to tie his future and legacy to Sanders. Jeremiah shared his thoughts on the "Rich Eisen Show."

“New Orleans is another option, you know, potentially that could be a landing spot," Jeremiah said. "I just don't know if that's the right fit, Kellen Moore, first-year head coach, you know if that's going to be the ride that he wants to go on right now, I don't know if that's the case.”

Jeremiah noted that the Saints need a starting quarterback. Derek Carr is still under contract with the Saints in 2026, but his cap number will balloon to a league-high $69 million. Expect Carr to be cut or extended before the cap number is activated in the new league year.

Shedeur Sanders is the top prospect with the biggest draft range

Shedeur Sanders is the most well-known prospect in this year’s draft class, with a huge variance in where he might go. Other prominent prospects like Miami’s Cam Ward, Penn State’s Abdul Carter and Colorado’s Travis Hunter are expected to be drafted in the first five picks. However, Sanders could go as high as two to Cleveland or even completely out of the first round, as some experts speculated.

Daniel Jeremiah predicts Sanders will be drafted by the Giants third overall. His partner on the "Move the Sticks" podcast and fellow NFL.com writer Bucky Brooks is even more optimistic, forecasting Sanders to the Browns at No. 2.

Others, like their NFL.com colleague Lance Zierlein, have the Browns trading back into the first round to pick Sanders at pick 29.

