NFL insider shares major update on Joe Burrow’s $300K home break-in 12 days after Bengals QB opened up about 2024 burglary in Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Joe Burrow's house was broken into in December 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback discussed the burglary, during which he lost approximately $300,000 worth of items, as per court documents, on Season 2, Episode 5 of "Quarterback" on Netflix.

Just 12 days after the Netflix episode released, NFL insider Mike Florio shared an update about Burrow's home break-in. In his column for NBC, Florio wrote that authorities in New York arrested two pawn-shop managers after they pleaded guilty to buying and selling items stolen from Burrow's home, including designer luggage, glasses, wristwatches and jewelry.

On Friday, it was reported that 43-year-old Dimitriy Nezhinskiy pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to receive stolen property. He reportedly faces up to five years in prison, restitution of roughly $2.5 million and forfeiture of more than $2.5 million.

In June, 48-year-old Juan Villar pleaded guilty to the same charge. He reportedly co-managed the pawn shop in question with Nezhinskiy.

The two reportedly created an incentive for others to conduct the burglaries by making it clear that they’d provide cash for the stolen items. Several members of the ring of the operation were arrested this year, having been charged with Burrow's burglary among others.

Joe Burrow expected to return to Bengals training camp in a few days

Amid the guilty pleas from two pawn shop owners in connection with his burglary, Joe Burrow is set to return to the Bengals' training camp this week ahead of the 2025 season.

The Bengals' rookies reported for training on Saturday, while the veterans, including Burrow, will report on Tuesday. Cincinnati will begin the training camp on Wednesday.

The Bengals took Burrow with the top pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He led the team to the Super Bowl in 2022, where Cincinnati lost to the LA Rams.

Last season, Burrow led the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns. However, the Bengals failed to make it to the playoffs.

Nonetheless, Burrow will aim to help the Bengals reach the playoffs and potentially make another run to the Super Bowl next season.

