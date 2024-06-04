NFL insider shines light on Browns' shrewd $52,500,000 business as NFL WR market balloons

The NFL's WR market got a massive shock on Monday after the Minnesota Vikings extended Justin Jefferson for four years and a record $140 million. It's the largest amount ever for a non-quarterback position.

However, one team has stood out in the wide receiver market: the Cleveland Browns. On the same day the contract was announced, CBS insider Jonathan Jones highlighted general manager Andrew Berry's shrewd moves in the positional market.

The Browns traded for Amari Cooper in 2022 and Jerry Jeudy this offseason, extending the latter for three years and $52.5 million.

Meanwhile, USA Today's Jacob Roach believes Jeudy will break out as a Brown:

"His speed and explosiveness help him create extra yardage after the catch, something the Browns didn’t get much of in 2023 outside of David Njoku.

"Jeudy is the only player on the roster who does the majority of his damage from the slot, and having a true threat in the slot will open things up for Njoku, Amari Cooper and even Elijah Moore."

However, more than his receiving ability, he also adds a running back-esque knack for shedding tackles—a good trait for a traditionally hard-nosed team.

That has allowed Elijah Moore to give a very positive appraisal of the Browns. Speaking to the media during OTAs, he called their receiving trio a "number one" corps that will only get "more explosive":

"If you’re not thinking that, you shouldn’t be playing. We got a crazy group.

“But, you know, right now, we got to exercise our moments of getting ourselves healthy, being in the right mindset, and just anything else that is going on that we personally don’t know that other people experiencing and having to go through.”

Full list of WR contract extensions this year feat. Justin Jefferson's historic $140 million deal

Jerry Jeudy's extension will set the bar for future WR extensions, which Justin Jefferson has since topped by a significant margin. Below is a list of wide receivers who have been extended this offseason:

Player Team Amount Duration Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions $120 million 4 years Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings $140 million 4 years Mike Evans Tampa Bay Buccaneers $41 million 2 years Jerry Jeudy Cleveland Browns $52.5 million 3 years Michael Pittman Indianapolis Colts $70 million 3 years Nico Collins Houston Texans $72.75 million 3 years DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles $75 million 3 years Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins $84.75 million 3 years AJ Brown Philadelphia Eagles $96 million 3 years

Notable players at WR who are still on the waiting list include Jeudy's teammate Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Cincinnati Bengals duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.