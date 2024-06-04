NFL insider shines light on Browns' shrewd $52,500,000 business as NFL WR market balloons

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • NFL insider shines light on Browns' shrewd $52,500,000 business as NFL WR market balloons

NFL insider shines light on Browns' shrewd $52,500,000 business as NFL WR market balloons

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jun 04, 2024 20:12 GMT
Cleveland Browns v Indianapolis Colts
Andrew Berry's Cleveland Browns have become known for shrewd wide receiver transactions

The NFL's WR market got a massive shock on Monday after the Minnesota Vikings extended Justin Jefferson for four years and a record $140 million. It's the largest amount ever for a non-quarterback position.

However, one team has stood out in the wide receiver market: the Cleveland Browns. On the same day the contract was announced, CBS insider Jonathan Jones highlighted general manager Andrew Berry's shrewd moves in the positional market.

The Browns traded for Amari Cooper in 2022 and Jerry Jeudy this offseason, extending the latter for three years and $52.5 million.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, USA Today's Jacob Roach believes Jeudy will break out as a Brown:

"His speed and explosiveness help him create extra yardage after the catch, something the Browns didn’t get much of in 2023 outside of David Njoku.
"Jeudy is the only player on the roster who does the majority of his damage from the slot, and having a true threat in the slot will open things up for Njoku, Amari Cooper and even Elijah Moore."

However, more than his receiving ability, he also adds a running back-esque knack for shedding tackles—a good trait for a traditionally hard-nosed team.

That has allowed Elijah Moore to give a very positive appraisal of the Browns. Speaking to the media during OTAs, he called their receiving trio a "number one" corps that will only get "more explosive":

"If you’re not thinking that, you shouldn’t be playing. We got a crazy group.
“But, you know, right now, we got to exercise our moments of getting ourselves healthy, being in the right mindset, and just anything else that is going on that we personally don’t know that other people experiencing and having to go through.”

Full list of WR contract extensions this year feat. Justin Jefferson's historic $140 million deal

Jerry Jeudy's extension will set the bar for future WR extensions, which Justin Jefferson has since topped by a significant margin. Below is a list of wide receivers who have been extended this offseason:

PlayerTeamAmountDuration
Amon-Ra St. BrownDetroit Lions$120 million4 years
Justin JeffersonMinnesota Vikings$140 million4 years
Mike EvansTampa Bay Buccaneers$41 million2 years
Jerry JeudyCleveland Browns$52.5 million3 years
Michael PittmanIndianapolis Colts$70 million3 years
Nico Collins Houston Texans$72.75 million3 years
DeVonta SmithPhiladelphia Eagles$75 million3 years
Jaylen WaddleMiami Dolphins$84.75 million3 years
AJ BrownPhiladelphia Eagles$96 million3 years

Notable players at WR who are still on the waiting list include Jeudy's teammate Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Brandon Aiyuk and Cincinnati Bengals duo Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी