NFL insider shuts down Trevor Lawrence to Steelers' link rumors

The Trevor Lawrence to the Pittsburgh Steelers rumors were loud after Ryan Burr of the Big Ten Network reported on Thursday that the Steelers called the Jacksonville Jaguars to enquire about Lawrence's availability in a potential draft. Four years after being drafted by the AFC South team, Lawrence has failed to meet the expectations and some suggest the Jaguars should move on from him.

Mark Kaboly shot down those rumors, denying everything Burr said earlier. More than that, he said the Steelers have no interest in the former No. 1 overall pick.

"The Steelers in no way imaginable inquired about trading for Trevor Lawrence and have no interest in even reaching out to the Jaguars about acquiring Lawrence, according to a source."

After a 3-0 start with Justin Fields under center, the former Chicago Bears quarterback was replaced by former Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson. The veteran had a solid start to his tenure, but as the weeks went by, his level decreased and the Steelers ended up losing the AFC North race to the Baltimore Ravens, the same team that eliminated them in the first round of the playoffs.

Trevor Lawrence entered the league out of Clemson with huge expectations. The quarterback couldn't get things going under Urban Meyer, but found some stability after Doug Pederson took over as head coach. He even completed a big comeback against the LA Chargers in the 2022 NFL playoffs, overcoming a 27-7 defeat at halftime.

That has been the highlight of his career, but since then, Lawrence has regressed.

What is Trevor Lawrence contract?

Trevor Lawrence signed a five-year, $275,000,000 contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, including a $37,500,000 signing bonus and an annual salary of $55,000,000. In four NFL seasons, Lawrence has thrown for 13,815 yards, 69 touchdowns and 46 interceptions.

The 25-year-old playmaker comes off a season in which he has thrown for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The 2024 campaign was anything but good for Lawrence, but with Liam Cohen taking over the team, he could have a chance to reach his best level and try to lead his squad to the promised land.

