NFL insider signals potential season-long absence for Saints' Derek Carr in 2025

Derek Carr has been dealing with a shoulder injury lately, but speculation still abounds about whether he will play in the 2025 season. And Ian Rapoport has some more insight into the matter.
Speaking on Thursday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, the NFL Network insider said:
"I believe Derek Carr would like to not have surgery. I believe he would like to rehab, get this thing right, get back on the field for week one... if he has surgery, it's major, potentially not playing next season. Like, that's what nobody wants. So I believe he is doing what he can now to try to get back on the field of week one, and we will see where it ends up."
His colleague Jane Slater also had her own insight into situation, writing on her social media account:
Meanwhile, Sayre Bedinger, a columnist for the FanSided vertical NFL Spin Zone, credits this uncertainty with why he ranks the Saints dead last in the NFC South in his quarterback power rankings:
"I would guess that we’re going to see Tyler Shough as the primary starter this coming season for the Saints, but things are a bit of a mess right now at this position in New Orleans."
Tyler Shough predicted to contend for Offensive Rookie of the Year amidst Derek Carr uncertainty
Speaking of Tyler Shough, all is still not lost for the Saints should Derek Carr prove unable to play in the 2025 season. Besides the rookie quarterback, they have a new head coach in Kellen Moore, the Philadelphia Eagles' former Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator.
And CBS's Tyler Sullivan predicts that the combination of Shough's vast collegiate experience and Moore's penchant for developing young, burgeoning quarterbacks will mesh well enough to create a frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He writes:
"The Louisville quarterback finds himself in a favorable spot to put up numbers during his rookie season... New Orleans will likely be trailing a lot in 2025, further setting the stage for some inflated stats from Shough; and quarterbacks have won this award in four of the last six seasons."
The Saints began their rookie minicamp today, and it will last until Sunday, May 11.
