NFL insider sounds alarm over Falcons' costly Kirk Cousins dilemma as $10M guarantee deadline nears

Kirk Cousins was supposed to bring divisional titles when he joined the Atlanta Falcons for four years and $180 million in 2024. Instead, he struggled to be consistently trustworthy and was eventually benched for rookie Michael Penix Jr.

And as the deadline for his $10-million guarantee looms, it does not bode well for his future, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Speaking on Rich Eisen's eponymous show on Friday, he said:

"Well, it's a unique situation... They paid (him) 62.5 million in the first year of his deal for 13 starts before he got benched, they owe him another $27.5 million fully guaranteed in 2025. That additional vesting they're referring to is a 2026 payment of ten million that flips from an injury guarantee to full guarantee if he's still on the roster by 4pm on Saturday."

He continued:

"Well, the Falcons viewpoint on that is, if Kirk Cousins is playing in 2026 somewhere, he's probably making over ten million that's subject to offsets."

Will Kirk Cousins be traded out of Falcons? Steelers floated as possible destination for QB

In that same interview, Pelissero expressed confidence that Cousins would remain a Falcon come the first snap of the 2025 season unless an "opportunity" surfaced - given the no-trade clause on his contract:

“They aren't ready to make a move with Kirk Cousins... Everybody's got to be on board with it. This could be resolved in a week or in a month from now, depending on how these teams let it play out.”

However, at least one insider thinks said clause will be waived if the "opportunity" involves the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers. Back on Wednesday, Bleacher Report's James Palmer posited this trade scenario (from 16:25):

"If Aaron Rodgers goes to the Giants and the Steelers are left without a quarterback, they may want Kirk Cousins... Do (the Falcons) say, 'We'll eat this anount of money. You bring Kirk Cousins in for $15 million, which is nothing. We'll pay the rest. We'll buy a draft pick from you.'"

Cousins is coming off his worst performance when starting more than eight games, leading the league in interceptions with sixteen. He also suffered a joint-worst thirteen fumbles (two of them lost) and recorded new career-lows in completions (303), passing yards (3,508), and passer rating (88.6), as well as tying his career-low in passing touchdowns (18).

