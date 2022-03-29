“There's a real good chance he's ending up on paid leave” - NFL insider thinks Deshaun Watson could be placed on Commissioner’s Exempt List

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson could still end up on the Commissioner's Exempt list, according to Mike Florio.

The Exempt list is when the Commissioner (Roger Goodell) essentially places a player on administrative leave, removing said player from a team's active roster. This was always a possibility for Watson, despite not being criminally charged.

Flores was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and stated that with the Browns quarterback still facing 22 allegations of sexual assault and sexual misconduct, the league could put him on the Exempt List. Florio said:

“And the one thing that I think Watson's camp needs to understand, I'm not sure that they did as of a week ago, maybe they do now. If there's 22 cases pending Rich when the season rolls around, there's a real good chance he's ending up on paid leave. 22 is too many."

Rich Eisen Show @RichEisenShow Is it possible that @DeshaunWatson may have to sit on the Commissioner's Exempt list if he does not settle his civil lawsuits as he says he won't? @ProFootballTalk thinks so. And that his sitdown could last a long while, too. Is it possible that @DeshaunWatson may have to sit on the Commissioner's Exempt list if he does not settle his civil lawsuits as he says he won't? @ProFootballTalk thinks so. And that his sitdown could last a long while, too. https://t.co/nLkeMHbiiz

Florio added that Watson might be underestimating the severity of the penalties he could face. Florio stated:

"To the extent that he thinks he's gonna get suspended six games and everything's gonna be fine. He may not play for a full year, and then next year he gets suspended, and then it would be over. So that's something he needs to factor into his intention or not to settle these cases.”

Deshaun Watson makes Browns Super Bowl contenders

Tennessee Titans v Houston Texans

The Browns have a stacked roster and adding the talented 26-year-old quarterback is thought to be the missing piece to the organization's Super Bowl puzzle.

With a stout defense led by superstar defensive end Myles Garrett and the Browns numerous offensive weapons, including Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, Cleveland is built to win now.

However, as Florio stated, there is a real chance that the former Houston Texans signal caller could end up on the exempt list until all 22 pending cases are completed. The former Clemson star may miss several games this season.

Signing a five-year, $230 million deal, the Browns would have known this was a possibility. But one thing is for certain, when Deshaun Watson lines up for Cleveland, they will be a vastly different team than a year ago.

