NFL Insider throws light on Browns' contingency plans with QB despite Kenny Pickett's addition 

The Cleveland Browns traded for quarterback Kenny Pickett last week after he was part of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl-winning team. However, the Browns are still reportedly on the hunt for a QB1 for the 2025 NFL season.

On Monday, NFL Insider Jeremy Fowler appeared on "The Dan Patrick Show" and discussed Cleveland's plans for a starting QB, despite Pickett's addition to the team.

"The Browns have been probably the most unpredictable in all this, like they don't have a lot of money to spend." Fowler said. (2:40) "I do think Kirk Cousins could be in play for them because of the familiarity with Kevin Stefanski, but Atlanta really just they don't want to move him, and then if they do move him, they're going to want somebody to pay a good amount of that offset money with the $37 million they owe him."

"So that complicates things for the Browns, because they're paying Deshaun Watson. They're looking at guys like Carson Wentz too, as sort of contingency plans. So they've been all over the map, really. They acquired Kenny Pickett last week, so they've been tough to figure out a little bit."

The Browns have also been linked to a quarterback prospect in this year's NFL draft. The likes of Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are among the team's reported targets.

Kenny Pickett likely to serve as QB2 or QB3 for Cleveland Browns in 2025 NFL season

Although the Browns acquired Pickett in a trade this offseason, many believe that he will serve as the QB2 or QB3 for the team in the 2025 season. However, the offseason program will be important for Pickett.

The Browns are likely to be without Deshaun Watson for the early part of the 2025 season since he is dealing with an Achilles injury. This gives Pickett a chance to establish himself as the team's starter if he has a good training camp and preseason.

Cleveland finished the 2024 season with a disappointing 3-14 record. The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in this year's draft and it remains to be seen whether they will use their first round selection on a quarterback.

