Aaron Rodgers wants to make a decision on his future on his terms - whether it be continuing to play or retiring. And for Josina Anderson, the Pittsburgh Steelers should take it as a hint that he does not want to be with them and move on.

Reacting to the multiple-time MVP's appearance on Thursday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show, the former CBS reporter/insider implored the AFC North runners-up to "catch another train" and do something other than emulate him in dithering:

"Steelers, find yourselves another plan. Like, seriously. Draft a quarterback, call the Falcons, call Tom Brady. Whatever."

She continued:

"Rodgers should enjoy life, work on whatever he needs to work on, and be celebrated as the future Hall of Famer he is. If he wants to come off the couch ala Eric Weddle and save the day at the end of the season, with less load on his plate, I'm fine with that..."

In related news, The Athletic's Dianna Russini said on FS1's The Herd that no major update had emerged from the Steelers camp:

“At this point, as we’re a week out from the draft, they still have no idea whether or not Aaron Rodgers is gonna sign with them.”

Aaron Rodgers likelier to retire than join Steelers, says CBS sideline reporter

Should Aaron Rodgers choose to retire, it will not be surprising, according to CBS sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, she said:

"(He) may not necessarily have the appetite for an offseason program and having to marshall through a new culture, help new teammates... push people along. There are a lot of people that feel that (he) is more likely to retire than come to a team that he doesn't believe is a Super Bowl contender."

She also provided a contrast to the Minnesota Vikings, another team that he had an interest in:

"The Vikings were so appealing because that's a team that's ready to make a run at a Super Bowl. That's a team that (he) could slide into and, in theory, take to a Super Bowl."

In a follow-up post on her social media, she concluded that based on all the conversations she had with him and executives around the league, Rodgers would not simply be content with playing for its sake:

If he does choose to play again, where do you think Aaron Rodgers will suit up?

