NFL Insider warns of mass rookie revolt as Chargers' 2nd round pick Tre Harris shows up at training camp unsigned

The Los Angeles Chargers used their second round, No. 55 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft to select Ole Miss Rebels wide receiver Tre Harris. On July 12, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed that the Chargers rookies had all reported to training camp today.

"And so it begins: Chargers rookies report to training camp today."

Despite the Chargers rookies reporting to training camp today, Schefter highlighted how Harris had not yet signed his contract with the club at this time.

"With Chargers rookies reporting today, there still is no deal for second-round pick Tre Harris. There’s still time before practices, but the NFL could have an inordinate amount of second-round picks not showing up to the start of camp this year due to disagreements over guaranteed money." Schefter wrote on X.

At Ole Miss last year, Harris had 60 receptions for 1,030 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns for the Rebels.

What can Tre Harris bring to the Los Angeles Chargers?

Harris is an elite receiver who has strong hands, is a good route runner from the outside, and is a great contested pass catcher. The Chargers already have superstar wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who exploded on the scene last year and formed a great partnership with QB Justin Herbert.

However, with the exception of McConkey, most of the Chargers receivers have struggled to perform consistently at the level needed for a playoff caliber team. Despite being a first round pick a few years ago, WR Quentin Johnston has struggled with his fair share of drops and inconsistency since entering the league.

With Harris now with the club, there is an early expectation that he can become one of Herbert's favorite targets next year. Although he is unlikely to take over McConkey as the top option on the unit and the WR1, there is a chance that Harris can establish himself as the Chargers WR2 in 2025.

