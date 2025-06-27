NFL insider weighs in on Bengals' potential relocation out of Cincinnati after Paycor Stadium extension

Cincinnati Bengals fans received terrific news on Thursday. The board of county commissioners approved the framework of a $470 million agreement that will extend the team's stay at Paycor Stadium through at least 2036. The Bengals were one of several teams, including the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs, to be in an uncertain position about their home stadium.

The deal was agreed upon before the June 30 deadline, which would have seen the Bengals play at Paycor Stadium until at least after the 2025 NFL season.

Senior NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday to talk about how possible it was for the 2021 AFC champions to leave Cincinnati and relocate somewhere else.

"I didn't personally think there was a chance they were gonna leave," Rapoport said. "Cleveland's doing one (new stadium), Chicago's doing one. It was sort of like, are they gonna leave this city? Are they not? If you're any other place, you're dying for a stadium.

"Because of how many people come in, because of what it means for your area, because you can build up all around the bars and restaurants and entertainment. You can do a ton of things, so it's like, there is competition from some of these other places and what they do is they offer money."

Rapoport expressed his happiness to see Cincy keeping the stadium in the city, adding that with Joe Burrow leading the way, the team is a big attraction for the public.

Cincinnati Bengals executive vice president celebrates big news regarding Paycor Stadium

After the county board voted 2-0 to approve the deal, which will see Hamilton County contribute $350 million and the AFC North and the NFL $120, as part of the league's G-5 loan program, executive vice president Katie Blackburn issued a statement celebrating the big news.

"We thank the Hamilton County Commissioners for supporting this agreement to ensure Paycor Stadium remains an excellent venue and a focal point for Cincinnati's riverfront," Blackburn said. "We are proud to call Paycor Stadium our home and to keep our future here in Cincinnati, where it belongs."

The money will be used to renovate the stadium, which has been open since 2000. The Bengals have had a busy offseason, and this update is positive amid their contract standoff with Trey Hendrickson.

