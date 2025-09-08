NFL insider weighs in on Brock Bowers’ injury severity after Raiders TE’s exit vs Patriots

Brock Bowers had a standard-setting rookie campaign in 2024. 2025 got off to a similar start with one major caveat. The Las Vegas Raiders tight end suffered an injury in the team's battle against the New England Patriots, which caused him to end his day before he wanted.In a September 8 update posted on X via Good Morning Football, NFL insider Ian Rapoport relayed some observations given to him by colleague insider Tom Pelissero. Put simply, the situation might not be as bad as it could have been.&quot;Brock Bowers was walking around fine post-game. That is a good sign. Didn't seem to be limping, didn't seem to be getting treatment. At least, that is an indication that perhaps it is not a major injury, but likely going to have more tests today just to determine where he is at. Obviously, huge, huge outcome there,&quot; Rapoport said.Before ending his day due to the knee injury, Bowers earned five catches for 103 yards, proving to have instant chemistry with Geno Smith.Exploring the potential fallout of Brock Bowers' exit on Raiders offenseBowers at Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots - Source: ImagnIt appears to be too early to rule Bowers out for Week 2, but it also appears to be too early to rule him in. As such, either way, Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly could be examining their options on how they might need to win without him should the injury cause him to miss time.If Bowers misses time, it puts more pressure on running back Ashton Jeanty as well as Jakobi Meyers to step up. Tight end Michael Mayer also could see an instant uptick in targets. Bowers' absence could also put more pressure on Smith to deliver passes into tighter windows if Bowers is unable to spread the field.Even if Bowers returns, he might not be 100% healthy, which could still lead to a tangible layer of added pressure across the offense.Defensively, it could add pressure on players like Maxx Crosby if the offense takes a step back without Bowers. This could lead to more offsides or roughing the passer calls if the defense pushes too hard to attempt to force stops and give the offense a lower bar to clear.That said, if Brock Bowers can return at nearly full strength, he is already on pace for the best season of his career in terms of receiving yards. If Bowers misses time, he could also find himself under added pressure once he returns.As of now, however, all Brock Bowers, analysts, and fans can do is wait.