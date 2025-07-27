NFL insider weighs in on Christian Wilkins' uncertain future after Raiders terminate DT's $110,000,000 contract

Christian Wilkins was supposed to be a defensive cornerstone for the Las Vegas Raiders after signing a four-year, $110-million contract in 2024. Instead, he is out of the team after just a single season, cut short after five games by a foot injury, and he might not be seen on the field for the foreseeable future.The defensive tackle was released on Thursday with a terminated vested veteran designation, with the organization also voiding his $35.2-million guarantee because of a &quot;failure to maintain his physical condition to play&quot;.On Saturday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided more insight into Wilkins' future. He said:&quot;It is a new regime, but for Christian Wilkins, the foot just did not heal properly... The team said, you know what, we do not see a path forward to get him on the field. I know there's several teams interested already, but remains to be seen when he'll be able to get back on the field.&quot;Meanwhile, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that the decision &quot;took a long time&quot;:&quot;We watched our way through the whole thing. We're keeping it really clear with what we said. I think there was no clear path to his return, and so we just had to move on.&quot;The NFLPA has since filed a grievance on behalf of Wilkins, who went from nine sacks in 2023 to just two in 2024. The union has so far not commented on the matter.Released DT Christian Wilkins reportedly had 'issues' on Raiders apart from foot injuryChristian Wilkins' departure from Las Vegas may have gone beyond the mismanagement of his foot injury.On Friday, Mitchell Renz, a Raiders insider for Chat Sports, claimed to have learned from team sources that the former Miami Dolphin had become an &quot;issue&quot; with the organization, i.e. the relationship between both sides had soured (from 02:36 in the video below):&quot;Over the last few months, Wilkins had 'issues' with players, coaches, and staff members. One source told me, 'He wasn't buying in.'&quot;He then discussed a purported incident that involved the player (from 03:29):&quot;I spoke to three sources today. The first one told me it was weird... Another source told me, 'We are better off without him.' Another told me, 'We can't say. Sorry, bro.'&quot;The Exhibit's Josina Anderson would later add that the incident involved a teammate. She also revealed that Wilkins &quot;had not received any documented write-ups from the club&quot; since signing his contract.