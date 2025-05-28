NFL insider weighs in on Kyle Pitts skipping Falcons OTAs amid contract uncertainity 

Kyle Pitts' career so far has fallen short of expectations. He was selected with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but apart from his rookie season, he hasn’t produced anywhere near the heights expected from such a high pick.

Ad

The Falcons activated his fifth-year option for the 2025 season, but a contract extension will only happen if he takes a leap in his fifth year. He was absent from the field during Atlanta’s start of OTAs, sparking speculation that he was skipping workouts to pressure the team for a new deal.

However, NFL insider James Pearce shed light on the situation. He revealed that the tight end is dealing with a foot issue, which kept him from practicing. Pearce noted Pitts was present in the building and reported for workouts, with no contract-related issues:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Pitts is one of only three tight ends to amass over 1,000 yards in his first NFL season. However, in the following three years, he never surpassed 700 yards. The lack of consistency at the quarterback position didn’t help, but he also failed to fulfill his potential in Atlanta.

Zac Robinson expects Kyle Pitts to 'take a big leap' in 2025

The Falcons’ offensive coordinator appeared on "The Waterboyz Show" to discuss various topics about Atlanta’s offense in 2025, with Michael Penix taking over as quarterback. He expressed high expectations for Pitts in the upcoming season:

Ad

“I’m expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” he said. “Year 2 of the system, year two of understanding what we’re trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle.

"I’m pumped, can’t wait to get out on the field with him, and that’s going to be a lot of fun to see his growth."

Pitts is set to earn $10.8 million in the 2025 season, with the money fully guaranteed due to the fifth-year option. Unless a contract extension happens, he’ll be a free agent in March 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.