NFL insider weighs in on Kyle Pitts skipping Falcons OTAs amid contract uncertainity 

Kyle Pitts' career so far has fallen short of expectations. He was selected with the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but apart from his rookie season, he hasn’t produced anywhere near the heights expected from such a high pick.
The Falcons activated his fifth-year option for the 2025 season, but a contract extension will only happen if he takes a leap in his fifth year. He was absent from the field during Atlanta’s start of OTAs, sparking speculation that he was skipping workouts to pressure the team for a new deal.
However, NFL insider James Pearce shed light on the situation. He revealed that the tight end is dealing with a foot issue, which kept him from practicing. Pearce noted Pitts was present in the building and reported for workouts, with no contract-related issues:
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Pitts is one of only three tight ends to amass over 1,000 yards in his first NFL season. However, in the following three years, he never surpassed 700 yards. The lack of consistency at the quarterback position didn’t help, but he also failed to fulfill his potential in Atlanta.
Zac Robinson expects Kyle Pitts to 'take a big leap' in 2025
The Falcons’ offensive coordinator appeared on "The Waterboyz Show" to discuss various topics about Atlanta’s offense in 2025, with Michael Penix taking over as quarterback. He expressed high expectations for Pitts in the upcoming season:
“I’m expecting Kyle to take a big jump,” he said. “Year 2 of the system, year two of understanding what we’re trying to do offensively. All those things that come with it, so expecting a lot of good things from Kyle.
"I’m pumped, can’t wait to get out on the field with him, and that’s going to be a lot of fun to see his growth."
Pitts is set to earn $10.8 million in the 2025 season, with the money fully guaranteed due to the fifth-year option. Unless a contract extension happens, he’ll be a free agent in March 2026.
Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.