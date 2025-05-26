NFL insider weighs in on Panthers' plan for Tetairoa McMillan with Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette in the play

The Carolina Panthers ended the 2024 season with a 5-12 record. The franchise missed out on the playoffs for yet another campaign and will hope for better in the near future under offensive guru Dave Canales.
One of the Panthers' biggest flaws in 2025 was their lack of elite wide receiver production. No Panthers wideout reached 1,000 receiving yards for the campaign, with Adam Thielen being the most productive at 615 receiving yards and five touchdowns. No other WR on the roster reached the 500-yard or four-touchdown mark.
Hence, heading into the 2025 OTAs, the Panthers have a lot of work to do. According to NFL insider Joseph Person, the Panthers plan to utilize Tetairoa McMillan, Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette's unique skill sets.
Writing in the New York Times, Person said that McMillan is getting major looks at the X, Thielen is at slot, while Legette is at the Z. The trio figures to start in Week 1 at the above-mentioned positions, barring any unfortunate occurrences.
What's the Carolina Panthers' wide receiver situation entering 2025
The Carolina Panthers have a stacked wide receiver room heading into the 2025 regular season. The roster is a blend of veterans and rookies as Dave Canales prepares for his second full season as the franchise's coach.
Tetairoa McMillan is the prized asset of the wide receiver room, having been selected with the eighth overall pick of the 2025 NFL draft.
He figures to be Bryce Young's main target in the upcoming campaign. He'll likely be joined by seasoned campaigners Adam Thielen and Xavier Legette. Thielen is a veteran of three 1,000-yard seasons, while Legette is one of the more promising offensive players on the roster.
The rest of the wide receiver depth chart includes Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, Jimmy Horn Jr., David Moore, Dan Chisena, Brycen Tremayne, T.J. Luther, Kobe Hudson and Jacolby George. These players will compete for a spot on the active roster ahead of a pivotal 2025 for Dave Canales' side.
The Panthers will start their regular season with a trio to face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. They'll look to hit the ground running and ensure they at least make a postseason push this time.
