NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars fire head coach Doug Marrone

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone is the second NFL coach to be fired following Week 17.

Jacksonville finished the 2020 NFL Season with a 1-15 record and secured the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It has been rumored that the Jaguars have made a strong push towards former Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer.

It will be easier for the Jacksonville Jaguars to find a new coach than it will be for the New York Jets. The Jaguars will have a couple options but with the number one pick and the load of young talent, Urban Meyer seems like a good fit. The big question is, what will it take for Urban Meyer to take the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach position?

Doug Marrone's Jacksonville Jaguars career

In five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Doug Marrone has a record of (23-43) with an appearance to the AFC Championship game in the 2017 NFL Season. Since making the AFC Championship in 2017, Marrone has failed to post a winning record. Doug Marrone has had a record of (12-37) as the head coach.

Breaking: The Jaguars and HC Doug Marrone have parted ways, per @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/z0wSzYomwR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 4, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a rough two years. In 2019 the Jaguars would trade top defensive player Jalen Ramsey to the Los Angeles Rams. In 2020 they would trade two top defensive players Calais Campbell and A.J. Bouye. On top of that they released their top running back Leonard Fournette. This has been just some of the struggles the Jaguars have faced in the 2020 NFL Season.

The Jacksonville Jaguars thought they were safe from being the worst team in the NFL. Then the New York Jets pulled off two upset victories giving the Jaguars sole possession of the number one pick. The worst part is that Jacksonville played one of the weakest schedules in the 2020 NFL Season. Making it that much easier to part ways with Doug Marrone after finishing 1-15.

Advertisement

How the Jaguars can land Urban Meyer this offseason

With the University of Texas and the USC jobs being off the table, it is time for the Jacksonville Jaguars to make a hard push at Urban Meyer. The Jaguars will most likely have to hand the keys to the city over to Meyer to get him there, but it's worth it. Urban Meyer has proved to be a winner wherever he has coached at the college level.

Urban Meyer out here scouting Trevor Lawrence to see if he should take the

Jaguars Coaching Job pic.twitter.com/nceYnnWEO9 — Kyle Ledbetter (@CSM_MemesInsta) January 2, 2021

The stress from recruiting and winning week in and week out took a major impact on his health. If Meyer comes to the NFL it would be less stressful for him in Jacksonville. Jacksonville is not an NFL team that receives a ton of media attention. Urban Meyer can kind of work under the radar and rebuild the organization the way he wants to without interruptions.

Meyer has insights on Trevor Lawrence and would be able to relate to him coming out of college. He also brings great knowledge of college football and what players would work well with his system. Jacksonville Jaguars have a great core group of young players that Meyer can work with.

The only area he would need to work on is their defense. It has been rumored that Urban Meyer is gathering a group of former coaches to form a staff. Could this staff be for the Jaguars job? This is something we all will find out in the next couple of months. It would be a huge victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars if they can land Urban Meyer as their next head coach.