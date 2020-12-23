NFL: Josh Gordon's return on hold

It was previously reported in early December of this year that Seattle Seahawks' wide receiver Josh Gordon would be reinstated by the NFL from his suspension and be available to play for the team in late December.

On Tuesday, it was decided that Gordon's full reinstatement will have to come at another time.

Gordon was met with a setback, as he did not meet the terms of his reinstatement policy, according to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. It is unclear what those exact terms were, but it is likely to do with performance-enhancing drugs or substance abuse, two things for which Gordon has been previously suspended.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had stated that Gordon could have played against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 16, but that is currently on hold.

The team has put Gordon onto the 53-man roster and he is still allowed to practice with the team this week, which does speak to something. It could mean that the league has yet to receive documentation of him being cleared of any sort of illegal substance not allowed, or his COVID-19 test results are under question.

When was Gordon last suspended?

The veteran receiver was suspended indefinitely one year ago in December of 2019 for using performance-enhancing drugs and substance abuse.

Gordon was set to be a free agent in 2020, but the Seahawks were adamant that Gordon would be cleared and ready to play for the team eventually and re-signed him to a one-year deal.

Very happy to see Josh Gordon get reinstated to the NFL. He was a lot of fun to watch in New England 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/aPUsDUNiyu — Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) December 3, 2020

Advertisement

Gordon has been known for drug/substance abuse throughout his career with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots. Fortunately for him, the league and a few organizations gave him several chances to show what he still has left in his tank, despite everything he has done.

If Gordon is unable to play in Week 16, his next opportunity in the regular season would be against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. Considering the receiving corps the Seahawks' offense has, it would be even more fun to watch with what once was an elite receiver in Gordon.