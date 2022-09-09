NFL dominates Forbes' top 50 richest teams list, outmuscles NBA and MLB franchises with stunning growth

The NFL has proven that its franchises are far and away much more valuable than any other sports league in the world. According to Forbes, 30 of the 32 teams in the league are in the top 50 of the world's richest teams, making up 60 percent of the list.

The last time NFL had at least 30 teams in this list was in 2014. Last year, the league had 26 teams in the list.

This year, the league has six of the top 10 teams and 13 of the top 20 teams on Forbes' list. Overall, the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams possess a combined worth of $222.7 billion, 30 percent more than 2021, the biggest upsurge in five years.

Top 5 most valuable NFL teams

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Coming in at number five are the Chicago Bears, who are worth $5.8 billion. At number four are the New York Giants at $6 billion. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams are number three at $6.2 billion.

Next are the New England Patriots at $6.4 billion. Finally, the Dallas Cowboys come in at number one at a whopping $8 billion.

INQUIRER Sports @INQUIRERSports



READ: The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world’s most valuable sports team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League clubs.READ: inq.news/forbesmostvalu… The Dallas Cowboys retained their status as the world’s most valuable sports team for a sixth consecutive year, according to the list published by Forbes on Thursday that was dominated by National Football League clubs.READ: inq.news/forbesmostvalu… https://t.co/5Gqslbr2uc

Why does the NFL make more money than other leagues?

Commissioner Roger Goodell at the Super Bowl Press Conference

The main reason for the NFL’s success: the biggest media deal in sports, worth $112 billion. The dominance of the league is not a scholastic practice. Last month, the Denver Broncos were sold for $4.65 billion to a group led by Wal-Mart heir Rob Walton. It is the largest amount paid for an American sports team.

The $3.2 billion amount for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA in 2019 is next on the list. Even with continuous money, the Broncos sold for almost one billion more than the Nets.

Back in March, the league revealed that it had signed long-term deals with media partners Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX, and NBC. These deals are meant to put out games across television and online platforms.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke of the agreements, saying:

"These new media deals will provide our fans even greater access to the games they love. We're proud to grow our partnerships with the most innovative media companies in the market."

We'll see if anyone can touch the league in the future as it has a lock as the world's richest sports competition.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat