NFL legend Joe Montana reveals why he snubbed Patrick Mahomes from his QB Mount Rushmore that includes Josh Allen

The idea of keeping Patrick Mahomes out of the top quarterbacks in the NFL seems ludicrous, but Joe Montana did just that in his recent appearance on Pat McAfee's show. The four-time Super Bowl champion had an interesting question on Tuesday.Montana was asked by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians to name the quarterbacks he would pick to build his franchise around. Montana named three AFC quarterbacks, but none of them was the three-time Super Bowl champion:I'm thinking I'm taking the guy in Buffalo, Josh. Joe Burrow's another guy I like a lot and, and, believe it or not, I like the guy with the Chargers, Justin Herbert. I think they just kind of went by the wayside there. But I just like the way all those three guys are. I do also like the guy in Philly, though, Jalen Hurts. I think I would have, if Patrick Mahomes was younger, although they're not getting hit as much today, so he'll probably play forever. So I should have probably added Patrick in there.Montana justified with Mahomes' age. He'll turn 30 in two weeks; curiously, Burrow, who's just a year younger, was mentioned by the former San Francisco 49ers superstar without regard to his age.Bill Simmons also prefers Josh Allen to Patrick Mahomes for the 2025 seasonIt's not just former players who believe that the Bills quarterback has risen to the top of quarterback rankings. Sports analyst Bill Simmons recently had the same take during a The Ringer podcast with Sheil Kapadia, and he listed his reasons for preferring Allen:&quot;I just think Josh Allen is the best quarterback in the league. Game by game, regular season, durability, he can make chicken salad out of chicken s***. From what we saw from Patrick last year, I just don't think it's fair to put him over Josh.&quot;In the playoffs, Mahomes has defeated Allen in four of the past five seasons, including the 2024 AFC Championship Game. Despite a drop in his numbers during the past season, he's still the only quarterback of those mentioned by Montana who's a multiple-time Super Bowl champion.