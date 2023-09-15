NFL Week 1 ended on a sour note with Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury. Starting a new chapter with the New York Jets, this was supposed to be the QB's explosive return to the field. However, Rodgers' season and the Jets' playoffs dreams were cut short.

That being said, there's plenty of discourse around Rodgers' future in the NFL. Some believe he could retire, while others are confident of his return for the 2024 NFL season.

Tony Gonzalez is part of the latter camp. He spoke on Thursday Night Football:

"I do not expect that to be his last play out there on the football field. This is why you do the ayahuasca and the darkness retreat. It isn't just for the good times; it's for the bad times. He is mentally prepared to tackle this mountain. ... I can't wait to see him back out there."

Rodgers' road to recovery won't be easy, taking into account the extent of his injury and his age. However, the 39-year-old does have the best care possible, which will aim at focusing on his return.

That being said, Newsmax host Greg Kelly was blaming Rodgers' Ayahuasca consumption for his injury. As per Kelly, Aaron Rodgers was involved in psychedelics, which is overall a 'not good' mentality for a player.

When will Aaron Rodgers return to action?

Irrespective of the debate, the QB will certainly need the 2023 season to recuperate.

Aaron Rodgers himself took to Instagram to address his injury, and was confident about returning next season:

"Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM'd, connected through a friend, etc. It has meant a ton to me, and I'll try and get back to all of you soon I'm completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love."

"The night is darkest before the dawn and I shall rise yet again."

When do the Jets play next?

The Jets, on their end, will have to focus on their remaining campaign with Aaron Rodgers out of the picture. Zach Wilson, who will be starting for the team, spoke about their talent to the media:

"We got a championship-caliber defense, we got great skill guys on the offensive side of the ball."

Though Rodgers was a big part of their team, they do have multiple players ready to step up, including a promising defense.

Following their 22-16 win against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, September 17.