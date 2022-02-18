"I am not the reason" - NFL legend trolls Aaron Rodgers following break up with Shailene Woodley 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have reportedly ended their relationship after less than two years.

TMZ @TMZ Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have reportedly called off their engagement. tmz.com/2022/02/16/aar… Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have reportedly called off their engagement. tmz.com/2022/02/16/aar…

The NFL legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer took the chance to address the couple’s breakup via Twitter. The account of Chicago Bears linebacker Dick Butkus tweeted this out after the news broke:

“For all of you who have asked I am not the reason Shailene Woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up.”

Dick Butkus @thedickbutkus

i am not the reason shailene woodley and for all of you who have askedi am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up for all of you who have askedi am not the reason shailene woodley and @AaronRodgers12 have broken up

Butkus was the third overall pick of the Bears in the 1965 NFL Draft but was also a second-round pick of the Denver Broncos in the 1965 AFL Draft. The linebacker never played a down for the Broncos in his career.

He spent all nine seasons with Chicago and was an eight-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro. Butkus is a member of both the Hall of Fame All-1960s Team and All-1970s Team. The linebacker was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1979.

Timeline for Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s Relationship

Actress Shailene Woodley and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The 38-year-old Rodgers was first connected to the 30-year-old Woodley after the Packers quarterback broke up with former professional race car driver Danica Patrick. Their relationship was confirmed by the magazine Us Weekly in February last year.

During his acceptance speech later in February, he opened up some eyes when he thanked his “fiancée” in his acceptance speech at the NFL Honors. Woodley later shared more information regarding their engagement in an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Jordan Cicchelli @jordancicchelli During the NFL Honors, Aaron Rodgers thanked his fiance aka Shailene Woodley when doing his MVP speech.



Did not see Hollywood gossip as my niche but so be it During the NFL Honors, Aaron Rodgers thanked his fiance aka Shailene Woodley when doing his MVP speech.Did not see Hollywood gossip as my niche but so be it

In the same month as his speech, Woodley stated that they met at a whacky time and she was aware that he was a football guy:

“We met during this whacky, whacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. I didn’t really grow up with sports, especially American sports. It was never really on my radar. “When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was. And I’m still constantly learning.”

The Green Bay signal caller found himself in the middle of controversy about his perspective on the COVID-19 vaccine, stating that he chose not to get the vaccine. Amid all the controversy, the actress defended him.

She claimed that he was incorrectly identified in pictures taken of a male outside when the four-time league MVP was to be in lockdown after a positive test for COVID-19. It seems as though both parties split amicably and are moving forward.

Edited by shilpa17.ram

LIVE POLL Q. Did you like the tweet from Dick Butkus? Yes No 0 votes so far