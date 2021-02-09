NFL: Lions Reportedly Asked For Aaron Donald In Matthew Stafford Trade

What was already a blockbuster trade in late January between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams could have been ever more momentous.

In initial discussions between the two franchises, the Rams' All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald was discussed as a possible piece that would head to Motor City in a trade for veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Had Donald been involved in the transaction, the internet may have shut down for a few minutes.

In a league of his own. @AaronDonald97 x DPOY pic.twitter.com/EP1428XOzn — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 7, 2021

Rams Never Considered Trading Donald

The Los Angeles Rams quickly shot down the Lions' demand for Donald and it is quite evident why.

Donald has been one of the NFL’s best defensive players of the century. On Saturday, the seventh year pro took home* his third career AP Defensive Player of Year award, and it’s mind boggling to think that he’s captured that distinction in almost 50% of his seasons in the league. Additionally, Donald has been a six-time All-Pro defensive tackle and continues to be one of the toughest players to shut down in a game.

It’s interesting to speculate how the trade would have unfolded between the two teams had Donald been involved, but it was still notable for a variety of reasons in its current form. The Rams sent QB Jared Goff, first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Draft, and a third-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles is hoping that Stafford will provide a more stabilizing presence under center in hopes of competing in the NFC West and in the conference. Detroit will look to use the boatload of picks they received in the trade to retool many aspects of their roster for new head coach Dan Campbell.

The Lions are no strangers to mammoth superstar defensive lineman. Had they acquired Donald, he would’ve been the best one to suit up for them since Ndamukong Suh played in Detroit from 2010-2014. Detroit drafted Suh with the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft, and the University of Nebraska standout wreaked havoc on opposing offensive lines. Suh and Donald were teammates on the Rams in 2018, but the two have very different perceptions in NFL circles.

Suh is known for playing through the whistle and sometimes levying questionable physical punishment after the play is over, but Donald has the respect of fans, media and his peers alike.

.@_TJWatt is the winner of the Deacon Jones Award, presented to the player who led the NFL in sacks. #NFLHonors — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 7, 2021

Donald finished second in the NFL in sacks during the 2020 season with 13.5. Only T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers finished with a higher total, tallying 15 for the year.