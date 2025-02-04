NFL makes major decision on Tom Brady ahead of Eagles vs Chiefs Super Bowl 59 showdown

When Tom Brady became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, it came with some conflicts as he agreed to become a Fox Sports analyst in 2022. Brady didn't begin his broadcasting gig until this season, but being a minority owner of the Raiders put some restrictions on his gig as an NFL broadcaster and vice versa.

Brady isn't allowed to broadcast certain games, is not permitted at NFL team facilities, not permitted to watch team practices, cannot attend or virtually join broadcast production meetings, cannot criticize other teams or referees and he has to follow the NFL gambling and anti-tampering policy.

As he gets ready to call his first Super Bowl with Fox this Sunday, the rules in place for his broadcasting and minority ownership deal have been tweaked. Tom Brady will be allowed to be a part of production meetings for both teams, but still can't attend either of their practices.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He previously wasn't allowed to, but NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated he's been "incredibly cooperative" with the league about his potential conflict of interests in his first season serving as both a broadcaster and minority owner.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Tom Brady received valuable advice from Troy Aikman ahead of calling his first Super Bowl

Troy Aikman during Dallas Startup Week 2023 - The Future Of Venture Forum: Troy Aikman And Steve Case - Source: Getty

Tom Brady is in just his first year of calling NFL games for Fox Sports, but he's already ready for the big lights.

With Fox Sports calling the Super Bowl, he and his partner Kevin Burkhardt are set to be on the call for Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

As he prepares to call his first Super Bowl, Brady received valuable advice from Troy Aikman, who successfully transitioned from a Super Bowl-winning quarterback to a football announcer.

Aikman said:

“For anyone who’s played in a Super Bowl, to say that ‘Well, the Super Bowl is just like any other game,’ they’ve not played in it. Because it’s not. As soon as you win the championship game, you know that Super Bowl is unlike any other game that you’ll play in. And the same is true as a broadcaster. The entire day is different."

"When you first do your hit on the pregame or even right before you go on-air, the timing is very different. The halftime is very different. But eventually, like it does as a player, things settle in. You’re ramped up to begin, there’s a lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotion and you just try to let the game unfold and ease into it."

Like Brady, Aikman has played in multiple Super Bowls and has been on call as a broadcaster for Super Bowls.

Tom Brady has received mixed feedback as an announcer in his first season. His performance on Sunday could further influence critics' opinions of him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.