NFL Mock Draft: Analyst projects Dolphins selecting 6'1", 226-lbs RB with 40 TDs in fifth round

The Miami Dolphins will almost certainly select a running back with one of their ten picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. According to Friday's seven-round mock draft by NFL.com's Chad Reuter, the Dolphins will select a rusher in the fifth round.

The Dolphins will pick Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma State with the 155th pick in the fifth round of the draft, according to Reuter. Given this year's class's absurdly rich running back group, Miami may not need to move quickly to get a player at the position.

Additionally, Gordon will most likely still be available on draft boards in the fifth round. The former Doak Walker Award winner has been projected to be selected in the late fourth or fifth rounds in a number of mock drafts.

Although Gordon had an excellent collegiate season two years ago, leading all of FBS with 1,732 rushing yards and the Big 12 with 21 rushing touchdowns, he experienced a significant decline in 2024, adversely affecting his draft prospects.

Gordon, who finished seventh in the 2023 Heisman Trophy vote and was named an AP First-Team All-American, only ran for 880 yards and 13 touchdowns last year. He also struggled off the field after being arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol in August 2024.

Gordon's subpar performance at the NFL scouting combine, where he recorded an unimpressive 40-yard dash time of 4.61 seconds, has also hurt his draft stock.

But even with his severe 2024 setbacks, Gordon has shown that he can be a fantastic player with the right players around him. He also fits the Dolphins' need as a physically imposing rusher (6-foot-1 and 225 pounds).

If the Dolphins truly want Gordon, they might decide to use one of their two picks in the fifth round of the draft on him.

Ollie Gordon II was recently at Miami Dolphins on a pre-draft visit

Two running backs visited the Miami Dolphins' facilities last week ahead of Thursday's NFL deadline for pre-draft meetings: Jacory Croskey-Merritt of Arizona and Ollie Gordon II of Oklahoma.

Gordon was projected to be among the top running backs selected in this year's draft before last season, but he is now more likely to be selected in the middle of the round.

The Dolphins still need a rusher for 2025 after allowing Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert to go via free agency this offseason and only adding Alexander Mattison. Gordon may be a candidate for that vacant position.

The team will have time to develop Gordon as De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright are anticipated to be the team's top running backs in 2025.

