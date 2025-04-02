  • home icon
  NFL Mock Draft: Analyst projects Tom Brady's Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty despite Raheem Mostert's $1,600,000 move

NFL Mock Draft: Analyst projects Tom Brady's Raiders drafting Ashton Jeanty despite Raheem Mostert's $1,600,000 move

By Joshua Gillesby
Modified Apr 02, 2025 18:06 GMT
On Wednesday, NFL Draft analyst Field Yates released his latest 2025 NFL mock draft featuring Ashton Jeanty.

Yates has the Las Vegas Raiders, who are owned by Tom Brady, selecting an elite running back with their first-round draft pick despite signing running back Raheem Mostert to a one-year contract worth $1.6 million via free agency.

With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders could select Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty. Yates noted:

"The Raiders have a thin running back room (Raheem Mostert is listed atop the depth chart) and will almost assuredly address the position in the draft. ... New coach Pete Carroll has historically relied on the running game, so Jeanty is an easy match. I believe Jeanty has the best chance of any player in the class to be a Pro Bowler in Year 1."
The current Raiders depth chart features Mostert, Sincere McCormick, Zamir White and Dylan Laube. The room has experience in the NFL but doesn't have too much upside.

In 2024, the Raiders averaged only 79.8 rushing yards per game, ranking last in the NFL and scored 18.2 points per game, ranking No. 29 among 32 teams in the league.

What can Ashton Jeanty bring to Las Vegas?

Jeanty is an elite prospect in every aspect of the game. He's quick and agile, has amazing power, great vision, a high football IQ and is a phenomenal pass catcher as well.

For Boise State in 2024, Jeanty had one of the best running back seasons in college football history. He amassed 2,601 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 23 receptions, 138 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Raiders adding Jeanty through the selection process would transform the franchise into one of the most exciting offensive units in the league. The club has standout tight end Brock Bowers, who's coming off an amazing rookie season in 2024.

The addition of Ashton Jeanty, as well as QB Geno Smith this offseason, could make the Raiders a playoff contender in 2025.

