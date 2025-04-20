NFL Mock Draft: Chad Reuter projects Jalen Milroe getting selected by AFC North team

Jalen Milroe spent two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The dual-threat star has the unique designation of being the last QB1 of the Nick Saban era and the first of Kalen DeBoer's tenure. Milroe guided the Crimson Tide to winning records in both campaigns.

Ad

Following the completion of the 2024 college football season, Milroe declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He's now set to make the jump to the pros and compete against the best players in the league.

According to NFL.com's latest mock draft, which was released on Friday, Chad Reuter has the Cleveland Browns selecting Milroe with the first pick of the second round. The veteran analyst sees the AFC North side bringing in Milroe as a potential long-term replacement for the oft-injured Deshaun Watson.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

If the mock draft is accurate, then Milroe would be the first player off the board on Day 2 of this year's draft.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

What could Jalen Milroe bring to the Cleveland Browns?

Jalen Milroe is a mobile and fearless quarterback with the ability to throw the ball deep when needed. Milroe spent his first two years as Bryce Young's primary backup at Bama. He learnt a lot from the future first draft pick and was handed the starting quarterback job by Nick Saban ahead of the 2023 season.

Ad

Milroe performed admirably as Alabama's starting QB, leading the Tide to the College Football Playoff in 2023 and a ReliaQuest Bowl appearance in 2024. However, he couldn't lead the Crimson Tide to an all-important national championship during his spell as the team's leader.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Milroe could bring a unique style of play to the Cleveland Browns. The franchise is used to a pocket passing quarterback capable of managing the game and making effective reads when needed. Milroe is of a different mould as he prefers to pummel defences on the ground and pull off the odd highlight reel throw when constrained to the pocket.

Kevin Stefanski is one of the most intelligent coaching minds in football, so he should know how to use Milroe's skill set best. Deshaun Watson won't be back anytime soon, so drafting a quarterback on Day 1 or 2 is a priority for the Browns. Bringing in Milroe could be a masterstroke if the Alabama product follows instructions and cuts out the deficiencies in his game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.