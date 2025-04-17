NFL Mock Draft: Dane Brugler projects Jets getting Mason Taylor to help Justin Fields

NFL Draft analyst for 'The Athletic' Dane Brugler believes that the New York Jets will select a tight end in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft in order to help out their new QB Justin Fields.

In his recent seven round 2025 NFL mock draft released on Wednesday, Brugler predicted that the Jets would select LSU Tigers tight end Mason Taylor with the No. 42 overall pick later this April.

The Jets current tight end depth chart features Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt, Zack Kuntz, and Neal Johnson after the departure of TE Tyler Conklin to the Los Angeles Chargers via free agency this offseason. Though all of the individuals listed are capable NFL players, none are truly elite receiving options for the Jets and Fields.

As a result, the tight end position is definitely a position where the Jets need to focus some draft capital on this year. Taylor could be a smart option for the iconic New York franchise as he will likely not cost the team a first round pick, yet he is still extremely talented and has the abilities to make an instant impact at the NFL level.

For LSU in 2024, Taylor had 55 receptions for 546 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns. He is a sharp route runner who also has strong hands and is able to generate yards after the catch with the football as well.

Can Mason Taylor help the New York Jets?

Taylor can help the Jets and new QB Justin Fields in 2025. The offense already has wide receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, however, the unit does not have a clear tight end option who can help in the receiving game. Taylor can instantly make the Jets one of the most well-balanced offensive units in the league, one that features both solid rushing and receiving options.

Bleacher Report gave Taylor a grade of 7.5, something that in their opinion, translates to a third round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a "high-level backup/potential starter" in the NFL in the future. Taylor's National Football League player comparison was Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft.

